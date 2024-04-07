Odell Beckham Jr. responds to claims that WR is signing with Dolphins
Odell Beckham Jr. shut down rumors that he was immediately signing with the Miami Dolphins.
By Scott Rogust
There has been plenty of movement on the wide receiver market this offseason. Stefon Diggs was recently traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans. Before that, Calvin Ridley signed a massive deal with the Tennessee Titans and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown joined the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though we are over a month into the new league year, there is still one big name remaining on the open market -- Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham wasn't brought back by the Baltimore Ravens after spending last season with them. There is only one known team that has brought the former three-time Pro Bowler, and that's the Miami Dolphins. In fact, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that the team officially made Beckham a contract offer. But since then, there has been no updates.
A screen capture seemingly from Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's Snapchat account had a photo of the Dolphins wide receiver and Beckham with the caption, "OBJ to Miami, confirmed." This, of course, led to plenty of buzz on social media.
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to claims that he's joining Dolphins
With that photo going viral, Beckham had to step in to let it be known that nothing has happened just yet. In a tweet on Friday night, Beckham asked, "I'm confused today did I sign somewhere?"
That is evidence enough that there was no deal imminent between the Dolphins and the former Super Bowl 56 champion.
CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson responded to a request from journalist Omar Kelly asking for an update on the Beckham to the Dolphins front. Anderson said that there was nothing to report "at the moment" and that "an announcement will come when he feels the time is right."
The Dolphins are coming off a second consecutive season in which, despite their high-powered offense, were eliminated in the Wild Card Round. With their interest in Beckham, it's obvious that the Dolphins are looking to add to the passing attack. Miami also has a mid-first-round pick that would put them in the running for a very good wide receiver prospect, just not one of the three iin the top-tier (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze).
It may be a matter of time before Beckham announces where he is signing. As for the recent "OBJ to Miami" rumors, that isn't happening.