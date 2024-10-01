Of course Aaron Boone is using playoffs to give Jasson Dominguez the runaround again
By Lior Lampert
There's no better to trot out your best players on the field than the MLB playoffs. Right? Yet, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone can't commit to Jasson Domínguez as the team's starting left fielder ahead of their postseason run.
For whatever reason, Boone's reluctant to entrust Domínguez as an everyday starter from the jump of New York's American League Divisional Round series.
"Not yet," Boone told reporters when asked if he's decided who will start Game 1 of the ALDS in left field for the Yanks. "We'll let the week unfold."
More specifically, Boone's response prompted a follow-up question about Domínguez. Fittingly, he danced around the topic.
Boone praised Domínguez for having "quality at-bats" since getting recalled to the majors in early September. However, the former also threw cold water on the latter's efforts, citing "hiccups" as a fielder and uninspiring offensive box score numbers. Talk about a back-handed compliment.
If not "The Martian," then who will the Yankees skipper turn to? Alex Verdugo? Trent Grisham? Neither are necessarily exciting alternatives. Of the three, Domínguez undoubtedly offers the most upside. The 21-year-old's five-tool skill set gives the Bronx Bombers versatility.
Nonetheless, Boone stated that Domínguez will "play a big part" in New York's October baseball plans, regardless of who starts. Ostensibly, the Yanks are attempting to ease the talented young outfielder into his first taste of the postseason. However, with the stakes as high as they are, it's a questionable thought process.
Domínguez won't gain experience from the dugout. The best way for him to get comfortable in the playoffs is to get involved in the action. If Boone rolls with Verdugo or Grisham, it could cost the Yanks their pursuit of a World Series title.