Of course Fanatics spoiled the new New York Jets logo with draft hat blunder
The New York Jets are bringing back their "legacy" uniforms, and Fanatics may have leaked a first look at the Jets' new draft hats.
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets are an offseason dynasty. They have mastered the art of free agency hype and preseason championships.
This year, they wasted no time in getting started on their offseason. Just moments after Super Bowl LVIII concluded with a game-winning touchdown from former Jets wideout Mecole Hardman, the Jets celebrated the announcement of new uniforms for the 2024 NFL season.
Owner Woody Johnson said the uniforms would officially be revealed in April, but Fanatics may have given a sneak peek.
Fanatics accidentally leaks New York Jets draft cap
A potential preview of the new-look Jets may have been inadvertently leaked on the Fanatics website. The Fanatics website showed a Jets hat for the 2024 NFL Draft, although the team doesn't have draft hats available for purchase since they haven't officially revealed their new uniforms.
The hat shows a throwback Jets logo on the front of the hat. On the temple, there is an outline of New York and New Jersey state lines with the popular "J-E-T-S" chant written inside.
The Jets will make a permanent switch to their "legacy" uniforms — a throwback design reminiscent of the New York Sack Exchange era. The team originally wore the fan-favorite uniforms from 1979 to 1989 and made the postseason four times during that span. The Jets wore their legacy uniforms in two games during the 2023 season, including the 22-16 overtime victory in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
New York did not finish above .500 with their "Gotham Green" uniforms in the past five years. They compiled a 27-56 record during that time span.
Hopefully, the new uniforms produce better results.
The Jets have the longest active playoff drought in all four major North American sports. Their last postseason appearance came during the 2010 NFL season with head coach Rex Ryan and quarterback Mark Sanchez. That was the same season as the "Butt Fumble."