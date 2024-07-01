Of course Rams almost did something ridiculous with first first-rounder in nearly a decade
By Kinnu Singh
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2024 NFL Draft on a seven-year streak without making a selection in the first round.
The Rams’ last first-round pick came in the 2016 NFL Draft, when the team selected quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 2 overall pick. At the time, the Rams were still located in St. Louis.
In the years that followed, Los Angeles general manager Les Sneed employed a “F--- them picks” mentality. The Rams sacrificed their 2017 first-round pick when they traded up for Goff, then traded a first-round pick for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, two first-round picks for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and two first-round picks for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Sneed built a powerhouse, and head coach Sean McVay managed to win Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season. Since then, things have taken a sharp downturn. With aging veterans and no young stars on rookie deals, the Rams had to shed salaries in order to comply with the salary cap. Deprived of young talent, Los Angeles began a youth movement in 2023. The Rams selected 14 players with a slew of late-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed 24 undrafted free agents after the draft.
Rams attempted massive first-round trade in 2024 NFL Draft
The Rams selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, marking the end of a seven-year streak without a first-round selection.
Verse is the only first-round rookie to join the Rams since their return to Los Angeles, but that almost wasn’t the case. The Rams were up to their usual shenanigans once again during the 2024 NFL Draft. This time, it wasn’t to trade away their first-round pick. Instead, Los Angeles wanted to make an aggressive move to climb up the board.
During the first round, Sneed and McVay called the New York Jets to inquire about trading up to the No. 10 overall pick. The Rams offered their first- and second-round picks, Nos. 19 and 52 overall, in an attempt to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. New York politely declined the request.
McVay made a call to the Minnesota Vikings, who held the No. 11 overall pick, but he already knew what he’d hear: the Vikings were determined to select a quarterback.
Coincidentally, the Jets and Vikings traded with each other and swapped positions. After the trade, Sneed and McVay made one more attempt to pry the Jets’ pick away from them. This time, the Rams offered Nos. 19, 52, and 99 overall picks for Nos. 11 and 185 overall. The Jets declined again.
The Vikings ultimately selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Jets selected Penn State offensive tackle Osu Fashanu. Bowers was selected with the No. 13 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.