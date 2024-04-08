Must-listen: Tyler Glasnow's rant on MLB's crackdown on foreign substances.



"I 100% believe that contributed to me getting hurt."



He's used the sunscreen/rosin mix, then went "cold turkey" last week against the Nats. 11Ks. But woke up sore. "I felt completely different."