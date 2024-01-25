3 offseason moves the Cincinnati Bengals have to make to take the next step
It’s a talented club that dealt with some key injuries and still nearly made the playoffs. However, the Cincinnati Bengals have yet to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.
It’s a franchise that has come a long way in a relatively short time. There was that playoff victory drought from 1991-2020. That included a stretch from 2011-15 in which the franchise reached the postseason five consecutive years and lost in the playoffs each time.
These days, the Cincinnati Bengals have posted a winning record each of these last three seasons. They played in a combined seven postseason games from 2021-22 and posted a 5-2 record in those contests. The team was a tough out, losing Super Bowl LVI to the Rams and the 2022 AFC Championship Game at Kansas City. Both of those setbacks came via 23-20 scores.
This year, the club dug itself a 0-2 hole for the second straight year. Zac Taylor’s team finished 9-8, but that was only good enough for fourth place in a division in which every team finished above .500.
The Bengals remain one of a dozen franchises not to win a Super Bowl (although that number could change this year). What can this team do to be better in 2014?
3. Use multiple selections on the offensive front
As of this writing, the Bengals had the 18th overall selection, as well as one pick in each of the following six rounds.
It’s not as if the team hasn’t tried to upgrade this area. The club used a first-round pick in 2019 on University of Alabama tackle Jonah Williams. There was a free-agent boon in 2022 when the Bengals inked free agents La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. This past offseason, the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. away from the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
In 2023, the Bengals gave up 50 sacks. Only the Buccaneers averaged fewer yards per game on the ground. It’s safe to say that Cincinnati’s offensive front is a work in progress.