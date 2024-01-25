3 offseason moves the Cincinnati Bengals have to make to take the next step
It’s a talented club that dealt with some key injuries and still nearly made the playoffs. However, the Cincinnati Bengals have yet to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.
1. Re-sign wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins to one-year contracts
When available, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins make up one of the most talented wide receiver groups in the league. Regardless of who was throwing the ball for Zac Taylor’s club, this trio put up solid numbers.
Chase missed the team’s Week 16 clash with the Steelers, but he still led the Bengals in catches (100), receiving yards (1,216) and touchdown grabs (7). The fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was named to his third Pro Bowl in as many seasons.
Boyd remains highly reliable, totaling 67 receptions for 667 yards and a pair of scores while not missing a game. Meanwhile, Higgins missed five contests and totaled only 42 catches in 12 outings. However, the fourth-year pro averaged an impressive 15.6 yards per reception and reached the end zone five times.
While Chase enters his fourth season, both Boyd and Higgins could become free agents in March. Can the Bengals afford to keep both players? Eventually, they will not only have to make the no-brainer decision to pick up the fifth-year option, but the talented performer is in line for a huge raise.
As for Higgins and Boyd, the team has several options. Perhaps the best may be getting each to sign a one-year deal so the team can keep this trio intact at least for another year. Of course, that may be much easier said than done.