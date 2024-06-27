OG Anunoby contract details, grade: Knicks break the bank to ensure key free agent stays put
After being traded from the Raptors at the start of the calendar year, OG Anunoby's averages of 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the floor helped get the Knicks one win away from an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The franchise kept the British veteran on a long-term deal with the report coming hours before the first round of the NBA Draft. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anunoby will be in New York for the long term.
This signing was important for the squad after New York gave up R.J Barrett and Immanuel Quickley before the trade deadline and they needed to ensure they didn't give up those assets for nothing.
New York Knicks pay top dollar to key starter OG Anunoby
Even though $42.5 million annually for Anunoby's basketball services might be a bit much in a vacuum, the franchise looks like a title contender with the wing locked in long-term. With him and Mikal Bridges guarding the best two wings on any team, the Knicks are in a great position to contain or even completely lock down any top stars they face this upcoming season.
Yes, the forward doesn't have a perfect bill of health but the squad can develop a better injury management schedule next season. This is an issue that head coach Tom Thibodeau probably needs to work on but this problem can be addressed by upper management.
With Anunoby signed for the long term, the New York Knicks have a top Eastern Conference squad and a clear chance to challenge the Boston Celtics for a trip to the Finals. While this contract is a bit of an overpay for a forward who will likely not average 20+ points per game next season, it gets the Knicks closer to their ultimate goal.