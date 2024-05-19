OG Anunoby hoping to give Knicks a lifeline in Game 7
The New York Knicks are heading into a do-or-die Game 7 with a limited roster but they could be set for some good news with the return of OG Anunoby.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anunoby "has been upgraded to questionable and is likely to go through shootaround ahead of Game 7 to determine whether it’ll be possible for him to return to the lineup."
The top 3&D wing has been out since Game 2 with a hamstring injury and was previously rumored to only be available for a potential Eastern Conference Finals, if New York was able to get past Indiana.
Before going down to this recent hamstring ailment, Anunoby was averaging 16.4 points on 49 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in the playoffs.
The Knicks are already missing Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanović due to injuries that will likely sideline them for the rest of the playoffs. New York could have Josh Hart in street clothes for Game 7 as the Iron Man deals with an abdominal strain that he suffered in Game 6. With this little sprinkle of a possible Anunoby's return, is the tide turning for the Knicks to win Game 7?
Is a limited OG Anunoby enough for the Knicks to win Game 7?
Even if the Knicks can get Anunonby back in a limited role, the squad will most likely need Hart to play if they want a great chance at winning the series. Outside of Jalen Brunson, the former Laker play is arguably the biggest reason why the Knicks have had such a long playoff run this season.
Yes, New York hasn't been the same team since Game 2 but it's hard to see a world where they can beat Indiana without Hart. Miles McBride, although he has played extremely well, or any other veteran would have a hard time replacing the 35+ minutes that Hart plays.
At the end of the day, the Knicks are running extremely low on depth and will need a lot of IFs from veterans if New York wants to win this pivotal Game 7 at home.