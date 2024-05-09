OG Anunoby injury officially proves Knicks are cursed, yet they keep winning
The New York Knicks are cursed. There is no other way to explain their miserable injury luck this season and especially in the NBA Playoffs. But it hasn't stopped them winning.
On Wednesday night against the Pacers, the Knicks had already had an injury scare with Jalen Brunson in the first half. Then in the second half, OG Anunoby limped to the locker room while favoring his hamstring.
It didn't take long for the Knicks to rule Anunoby out for the rest of the game with a "sore hamstring."
OG Anunoby injury update: Knicks star out with hamstring problem
While Brunson was able to return after missing the second quarter, Anunoby wasn't so lucky. He was not able to return for the rest of the game and his status for Game 4 is now in question.
The timing couldn't have been worse. Anunoby was having his finest game as a Knick. He had 28 points in 28 minutes, hitting 4-of-7 from 3-point range. He also had four rebounds and three assists.
Tom Thibodeau's eight-man rotation was down to seven because Mitchell Robinson was ruled out ahead of Game 2. He will be out for at least 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury. He joined Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic on the injury report.
If Anunoby misses future games, the Knicks would be forced to lean even more on the guys who are healthy, asking them to play more and more minutes while crossing their fingers that no one else will go down.
The fact that Brunson is playing through a foot issue only puts them on thinner ice.
The injuries make what the Knicks have done so far in the playoffs that much more impressive. They won a thrilling Game 1 and managed to fight their way back to win Game 2. It's anybody's guess how long they can keep this up but they have a 2-0 lead and that's all that matters.