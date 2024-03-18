Is OG Anunoby playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs. Warriors
Will the surging New York Knicks have two-way wing OG Anunoby when they face the Golden State Warriors in the Chase Center on Monday night?
By Lior Lampert
Similar to when they acquired Josh Hart ahead of last year’s NBA trade deadline, the acquisition of two-way wing OG Anunoby has changed the entire complexion of the New York Knicks.
The Knicks went 17-8 in Hart’s 25 regular season games with the team last season, and they’ve gone 15-2 with Anunoby in the lineup since receiving him from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round pick on Dec. 31.
New York has won three games in a row upon Anunoby’s arrival, which doesn’t feel like a coincidence. They will look to extend their streak on Monday night when they travel to the Chase Center to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. But will they have Anunoby, who is on the NBA’s official injury report due to elbow injury management?
Is OG Anunoby playing tonight? Knicks vs. Warriors injury update
Anunoby will miss Monday night’s game in the Bay Area, listed as out well ahead of the 10 p.m. ET tip-off.
It’s unclear when exactly Anunoby initially suffered the elbow injury, but it required surgery and kept him sidelined for 18 games from Jan. 29 to Mar. 10 and has dealt with soreness upon his return to action, which the Knicks have been keeping a close eye on and managing. His being declared inactive suggests New York is taking a cautious approach.
New York’s pre-deadline acquisition has been crucial as they try to establish themselves among the Eastern Conference contenders. His importance to the team became evident by the 18-game stretch he missed. In that span, the Knicks had an 8-10 record with a defensive rating of 116.3 – which drops to 103.9 when the All-Defensive wing is in the lineup.
Anunoby has averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game with .497/.364/.825 shooting splits in 17 games as a Knick, ranking second in the NBA in defensive rating (trailing only teammate Isaiah Hartenstein) among players who have averaged at least 20 minutes per game since Jan. 1, when he made his debut for New York.
Without Anunoby against the Warriors, the Knicks must find other ways to slow down the best shooter in league history.