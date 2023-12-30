OG Anunoby trade: Winners and losers after Knicks land Raptors star
The Knicks just made a blockbuster trading for O.G Anunoby. This big trade has given us plenty of winners and losers.
Winner: New York Knicks fans
While this trade isn't a home run by any means, it could be seen as something good by Knick fans in the future. Barrett was on a terrible deal and clearly hasn't been playing up to the All-Star potential that he has shown at times. Losing a young player like Quickley is rough but it is not like the team was going to keep him in free agency, nor was he seeing the floor nearly often enough.
It was clear by the way that New York gave out their minutes that this was a team not trying to re-sign Quickley in free agency to a large deal. New York isn't a title contender by any means after this trade but fans of the Knicks should be happy about this deal. Despite not getting a star, it's a deal for a high-quality player who only cost a second-round pick in draft compensation.
Loser: Masai Ujiri's plan to not rebulid
It's hard to say that the Raptors completely lost this trade with the young talent that they are getting back in the deal. Still, Ujiri's plan to retool instead of rebuilding is taking a hit with this trade. Rather than trading the elite defensive wing for a ton of picks that could have been turned back into a star at last season's trade deadline, the Raptors decided to hold on to Anunoby.
Obviously, the team ended up trading the player but for a fraction of what they could have gotten if they had a clearer plan. Quickley will most likely end up being a good player for the Raptors if they choose to keep him long-term but Toronto basically blew a very good window by choosing to wait it out with their championship core.