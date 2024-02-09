OGC Nice vs. AS Monaco live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Ligue 1 live
OGC Nice play AS Monaco in the Derby de la Cote d'Azur this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch about this Ligue 1 fixture.
Folarin Balogun scored from the penalty spot as AS Monaco drew 1-1 after normal time with FC Rouen in the Coupe De France this week. However, Les Rouge et Blanc went on to lose 6-5 on penalties. It was another giant killing for Rouen of the third division of French soccer. They have already defeated another Ligue 1 side in Toulouse in the competition this season.
Monaco cannot dwell on this defeat as they now have the Derby de la Cote d'Azur against OGC Nice to play this weekend. Adi Hutter's side rested Wissam Ben Yedder for the cup game this week. Therefore, the forward who has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions should be raring to go for this Sunday's game against their local rivals.
Despite scoring this week, Balogun could be dropped to the bench for Ben Yedder. Balogun has scored just four times in 15 Ligue 1 games this season. The USMNT striker is yet to produce the form he showed at Stade de Reims in the last campaign.
When the two sides met earlier in the season, Balogun missed twice from the penalty spot. Nice then went on to win 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Jeremie Boga.
Nice beat Montpellier 4-1 in the Coupe de France this week and they are flying high in Ligue 1. They are second in the league but eight points off the leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
Monaco are fifth in Ligue 1 but only one point off Stade Brestois who are third -- which is the final Champions League qualifying place. It is all to play for in this Sunday's match and anything can happen in a derby.
How to watch OGC Nice vs. AS Monaco in Ligue 1
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Start Time: 02.45 p.m. ET
- Location: Nice, France
- Stadium: Allianz Riviera
- TV info: beIN SPORTS Connect
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Ligue 1 match on beIN SPORTS Connect with a live stream on Fubo.