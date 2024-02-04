Ohio State continues post-Michigan natty warpath with huge recruiting win

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ CB Na’eem Offord tells me he has Committed to Ohio State!



The 6’1 180 CB from Birmingham, AL is ranked as a Top 5 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 1 CB)



"Once I step on that field it's me vs me💆🏽‍♂️"