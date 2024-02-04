Ohio State continues post-Michigan natty warpath with huge recruiting win
Suffice it to say the Ohio State Buckeyes football program was none too pleased watching their biggest rival, Michigan, win its first national championship since 1997 after picking up their third straight win over Ryan Day's team. Because since the Wolverines stood victorious in Houston, Ohio State has been on a warpath on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
And it doesn't appear like that warpath is close to endiing anytime soon.
On Sunday, Day and the Buckeyes landed a commitment from 5-star cornerback Na'eem Offord out of Birmingham, AL. Offord is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect for the 2025 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite, making him the second 5-star cornerback and Top 10 overall player Ohio State has gotten a commitment from in their 2025 class.
Ohio State lands 2025 5-star CB Na'eem Offord, beat out Alabama, Auburn
Offord chose the Buckeyes over in-state powers Alabama and Auburn, making this an even bigger win for Ohio State to go into enemy territory and land a 5-star. The 6-foot-1 corner also explained why he chose to commit to Day's program over other options to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
"Just felt like they were the best fit for me to come in and compete with the best of the best getting developed by a coach who has been around the game for a long time."
Again, though, this is just what Ohio State has been doing routinely over the past month, landing an immense amount of talent for the 2024 season and beyond.
The Buckeyes have signed one of the top transfer portal classes this offseason already, taking advantage of Alabama's exodus after Nick Saban retired by landing Caleb Downs and former 5-star quarterback Julian Sayin. Additionally, Ohio State also added former Ole Miss star RB Quinshon Judkins, veteran quarterback Will Howard and former Bama center Seth McLaughlin.
When you then consider that the Buckeyes have also already gotten commitments from four Top 35 and six Top 100 recruits in the 2025 class, it's obvious that there is a newfound investment and fire within the program. The most important part, however, will be making sure Day translates that to results on the gridiron.