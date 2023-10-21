Ohio State fans troll Jim Harbaugh at GameDay over sign-stealing allegations
No doubt about it, Ohio State fans did their part on College GameDay to troll Jim Harbaugh over Michigan's alleged sign-stealing ways. Of course, they used signs to troll him for ... stealing signs.
By John Buhler
As soon as news broke that Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football program was thrust into the midst of another scandal, you knew that Ohio State would have a field day over this. Fate would have it that two days after the news of this latest Michigan scandal broke, Columbus would be the site of this week's College GameDay. The Buckeyes might be playing Penn State, but why not troll Michigan?
Signs have been part of GameDay lore since pretty much its inception. Not since the Houston Astros infamously stole signs back in 2017 has this been such a part of the national sports conversation. Michigan has been the toast of the Big Ten over the last two years and change. Naturally, people have tried to connect the dots to the Wolverines' turnaround of late to their latest embarrassing scandal.
So would you be shocked if Ohio State fans were absolutely brutal about Michigan on GameDay?
No, not at all...
You have to wonder what happened to this woman's sign that Harbaugh definitely stole from her.
Of course, Harbaugh for Prison is the Columbus-based political campaign we didn't know we needed.
Michigan will not play Ohio State until Thanksgiving Weekend, but this is a lifelong rivalry for both.
While a Michigan staffer has been reprimanded for the sign-stealing scandal, we are not quite to the bottom of this. It remains to be seen what happens to the Michigan program, or for the rest of the year, but you have to wonder if Harbaugh's days are numbered in the Big Ten. He could conceivably return to the NFL after spending the better part of a decade back at his alma mater over in Ann Arbor.
If Harbaugh were to lead Michigan to a third-straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance, he might head to the NFL anyway, no matter what happens in the national semifinals and beyond. College football's final four has been the Wolverines' bugaboo over the last two years. The Wolverines fell to Georgia in the Orange Bowl two years ago and to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl last year.
Ultimately, this is all in good fun. Without the fans, sports don't really matter. Yes, the competition is great, but their importance is only magnified to anything close to this level because of the people like us who care about it so deeply. All this means is we cannot wait for the Buckeyes and Wolverines to duke it out once again during Thanksgiving Weekend. Maybe it will be for the Big Ten East division?
As long as College GameDay is part of our fall Saturday mornings, there will be great signs like these.