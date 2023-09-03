Ohio State football: 3 giant warning signs from uninspiring Indiana win
The Buckeyes didn't look sharp in Week 1. Ryan Day should know exactly what needs fixing after a worrisome opener against Indiana.
No. 2 warning sign for Ohio State vs. Indiana: Quarterback play
Kyle McCord beat out Devin Brown in the offseason quarterback battle to replace CJ Stroud but Ryan Day indicated he would play both quarterbacks against Indiana anyway.
Indeed, both passers saw action. And, unfortunately, neither impressed.
McCord ran the show for most of the day. He went 20-of-33 for 239 yards and an interception. Brown was 1-of-3 for -2 passing yards and -3 rushing yards.
On one hand, McCord showed flashes but struggled to get the offense rolling despite a wealth of skill position talent around him. His turnover was a terrible mistake.
On the other hand, Brown didn't exactly look like he could do any better.
Stroud isn't walking through that door. The Buckeyes have to figure out which quarterback they can work with and run with him. It would just be a lot easier to do that if one of them grabbed the job by the horns. Neither did, which means the competition will have to continue by necessity, not luxury.