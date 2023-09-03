Ohio State football: 3 giant warning signs from uninspiring Indiana win
The Buckeyes didn't look sharp in Week 1. Ryan Day should know exactly what needs fixing after a worrisome opener against Indiana.
No. 1 warning sign for Ohio State vs. Indiana: Offensive Line
One of the biggest questions for Ohio State going into the 2023 season revolved around the offensive line. With three elite starters off to the NFL, would the Buckeyes be able to reload without a hitch?
The starting five was sorted out relatively easily. San Diego State transfer Josh Simmons filled in at left tackle. Josh Fryar slotted in at right tackle. Redshirt freshman Carson Hinzman took over at center.
But their first test didn't exactly go to plan.
Let's start with the positives first: They cleared the way for two rushing touchdowns and didn't give up any sacks. That's good!
But not giving up any sacks doesn't mean they protected the quarterback particularly well. And opening some gaps on touchdowns doesn't mean they won the battle in the trenches often enough either.
The Hoosiers are far from the most challenging defensive front the Buckeyes will face this year. It was concerning how the offensive line wasn't able to assert their will.
Obviously, it's early and the Buckeyes are fielding a group that hasn't played together very much. It will take time for them to gel. It's just imperative that that happens before Ohio State gets to the meat of their schedule. Matchups against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky will be good opportunities to iron out the wrinkles with Notre Dame looming.