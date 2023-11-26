5 QBs Ohio State passed on who would've beaten Michigan on Saturday
Kyle McCord's first season as the Ohio State starter ended with a ton of questions and not a lot of solutions. He was unable to win The Game over Michigan on Saturday. Ryan Day is feeling the heat.
By John Buhler
4. Quinn Ewers was already in-house before transferring over to Texas
This one might be hard to stomach. The timing was never right to begin with, but can you imagine how good this Ohio State offense would have been if Quinn Ewers was the quarterback and never transferred back home to his native Texas? Ewers has a great opportunity to not only win the Big 12 in his second season at Texas, but can be the one to bring Texas back: Into the College Football Playoff.
Again, Ewers reclassifying to 2021 made his chances of actually playing anything meaningful at Ohio State slim to none. Two handoffs and a sweet kombucha tea NIL deal, and he was back to Texas. Ewers was never going to be a college backup for two years, which is why he transferred. His talent is too good and too obvious. However, he would have been a gigantic upgrade over McCord this year.
While we should commend McCord for having patience in biding his time to be the Ohio State starting quarterback, we must also commend Ewers for taking what is his and then some. Texas was in far worse shape than Ohio State ever has been in its illustrious history. A lot of the credit should go to head coach Steve Sarkisian, but some of it should go to Ewers for being a total program changer.
If Ewers is the Buckeyes starting quarterback, they are going to Indianapolis, possibly ranked No. 1.