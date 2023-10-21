Even after Ohio State takes lead, some fans are giving up on the Buckeyes
Some Ohio State football fans are totally out on the Buckeyes this year. Message Board Geniuses never fail us, as they brought to us the very best of the latest meltdown from the Scarlet and Grey.
By John Buhler
Despite leading 10-6 at halftime, Ohio State fans have been better. The Buckeyes may have had the Penn State Nittany Lions for the better part of a decade now, but this fanbase knows that this year's team has some very serious limitations offensively. This has everything to do with Kyle McCord at quarterback and Brian Hartline taking over as offensive coordinator on Ryan Day's coaching staff.
Message Board Geniuses has already told us before that McCord is a total stiff and that Day is a walking trash can. Yet, this team is still undefeated and potentially well on its way toward another double-digit win season. However, they are not putting the Nittany Lions away on Saturday. It has caused some members of Buckeye Nation to completely lose it over on Bucknuts like they will do.
Clearly, "McCord ain't it" because he "is garbage." He is so bad at playing quarterback that he "is preventing this team from being great", as "it's been obvious all year. Also, "Miyan [Williams] sucks." With McCord ruining their season and Day calling plays scared, this team is in far worse shape after having seen C.J. Stroud turn pro and former offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson take over at Tulsa.
Bucknuts is heading towards yet another Chernobyl nuclear meltdown on the finest of Saturdays.
Keep in mind that if the score holds, this team full of stiffs and walking trash cans will stay undefeated.
Ohio State football fans are melting down despite leading Penn State
I think what this all means is that this rabid fanbase knows that Ohio State is probably not winning a national title this year. Last season was their best chance under Day, as the Buckeyes took the juggernaut Georgia Bulldogs to the final seconds in Atlanta in the national semifinals. A lackluster fourth quarter, a few bad play calls by Day and a missed field goal cost Ohio State a championship.
Through the first half, you can see how much James Franklin's Nittany Lions have closed the gap on Day's Buckeyes. Right now that gap is four points on the road in a hostile environment. Admittedly, Penn State has been close the last two years, but has yet to assert itself vs. the big bad bullies in-division that are Michigan and Ohio State. Maybe they will outplay Ohio State in the second half?
Overall, Ohio State has been more of a second-half team than a first-half one this year. Penn State has been more consistent throughout because it can lean on its defense coordinated by Manny Diaz. If all holds true, Ohio State may stay perfect and keep the visiting Nittany Lions at bay. However, Ohio State is not playing like a team that will end up going 15-0 and winning the College Football Playoff.
Not until Ohio State starts blowing out someone substantial will their rabid fanbase chill out.