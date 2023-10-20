Ohio State vs. Penn State series history: Records, last Penn State win, more
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions face off in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season. Here's who holds the edge in the all-time series between both schools.
By Scott Rogust
Entering Week 8 of the college football season, there has been a lot of love for some of the Big Ten games. The Michigan Wolverines have held the No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25 since the start of the season. The Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 3 ranking entering Week 8. Not far behind them are the Penn State Nittany Lions, who have the No. 7 ranking.
This weekend, there are major College Football Playoff implications on the line as Ohio State faces Penn State in a gigantic Big Ten matchup. It's such a big game that ESPN College GameDay will be heading to Ohio State's campus in Columbus to host their show.
So, who holds the advantage in the head-to-head series between both schools?
Ohio State vs Penn State matchup: All-time series record
These two schools met on the football field 37 times in history. Ohio State holds the edge by winning 23 of those contests.
The Buckeyes' largest margin of victory arrived back on Oct. 26, 2013, where they defeated the Nittany Lions 63-14. Ironically enough, Penn State's 63-14 win over Ohio State back on Oct. 29, 1994.
Both schools faced off in a bowl game one time, the Fiesta Bowl in the 1980 season. Penn State picked up the 31-19 win. That was back when the Nittany Lions were an independent football program.
When was the last time Penn State beat Ohio State?
The last time Penn State defeated Ohio State was on Oct. 22, 2016, when they picked up a 24-21 victory.
Ohio State was undefeated and the second-ranked team in the nation entering that game, with Penn State sitting at 4-2. The Nittany Lions trailed 21-7 entering the fourth quarter but were able to pull within 21-17 after a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trace McSorley and a 34-yard field goal by Tyler Davis in the fourth quarter. But cornerback Grant Haley blocked a field goal attempt by Ohio State and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to take the 24-21 lead and win the game.
Since then, Penn State has gone on a six-game losing streak against Ohio State. We'll see if the Nittany Lions can knock off the Buckeyes to undoubtedly earn one of the top four spots in the AP Top 25.