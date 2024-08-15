Ohio State QB battle ends in predictable fashion
By Scott Rogust
The Ohio State Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff last year, and saw plenty of roster turnover, whether it was due to the NFL Draft or the transfer portal. At quarterback, the Buckeyes watched last year's starter Kyle McCord transfer to Syracuse. With that, fans wondered who would get the starting nod at quarterback.
The Buckeyes already had Devin Brown, Air Noland, and Lincoln Kienholz on the roster. But this year, the team brought in two new players via the transfer portal -- Will Howard and Julian Sayin. There was a competition all offseason to see who would earn the role as QB1. As it turns out, the results were way too predictable.
On Thursday, it was officially revealed that Howard would be the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes heading into the 2024 season.
Will Howard named Ohio State starting quarterback entering 2024 season
This isn't necessarily the most surprising news, considering Howard has the most playing experience out of all the quarterbacks on the roster.
Howard played for four seasons at Kansas State. In 2022, he helped lead the Wildcats to the Big 12 Championship after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs, who made it to the CFP National Championship Game that year. In 2023, Howard helped Kansas State reach bowl eligibility, but opted against playing in the inaugural Pop Tarts in favor of entering the transfer portal.
In those four seasons, Howard recorded 5,786 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 25 interceptions on a 58.8 completion percentage. Howard also recorded 921 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns on 226 carries.
As ESPN's Matt Miller points out, Howard has an easy stretch, playing Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, and Michigan State. Following those games, Howard will play Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska, and Penn State in succession.
The quarterback competition is officially over. Even though Buckeyes fans had a feeling it would be Howard from the get-go, they at least have clarity heading into the season, which begins on Aug. 31.