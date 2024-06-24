Ryan Day has more important things to do than to weigh in on early QB competitions
By John Buhler
Why would Will Howard transfer to Ohio State if he wasn't going to be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback in the first place? Admittedly, it is a tad different for him, as the former Kansas State starter pretty much lost his job based on the promise of his backup Avery Johnson. Howard had his pick of the litter as to where he was going to end up. He headed to Columbus for obvious reasons.
In the heart of the offseason, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talked about the quarterback battle most of us outside of the Ohio State program didn't know even existed. Julian Sayin may be the future of the position, but it has to be Howard, with Devin Brown somewhere in between, right? Well, this is a distraction based on confusion because why should we doubt the former K-State starter?
Day touched on the so-called quarterback race in Columbus for the first time since the spring game.
“Really no update," said Day, h/t Buckeyes Wire. "We’ve really been busy here in June. June’s been busy in recruiting, but also with our team. To say coming out of the spring and where we are right now that there is a lot of movement at any position wouldn’t be accurate. We’ll work hard, and there will be a lot of progress made with Mick in the weightroom, but we won’t really know much until we get into the preseason.”
Although Brown battled hard last year, he still lost to Kyle McCord, who has since transferred to go play for Fran Brown over at Syracuse. Sayin just got to Ohio State after transferring from Alabama. He may be the guy next year, but he is still a touch too raw. Again, it has to be Howard, right? Unless Sayin is massively better than we all expected right now, Howard is the only logical option for the Buckeyes.
This is all about setting Ohio State up for as much success as possible heading into this critical year.
Ryan Day talking about Ohio State QB battle is not what Buckeyes need
I understand the point of competition, but you need to keep this in mind. Look at the other teams Ohio State will realistically be competing for a national championships with. I'm talking about Georgia, Oregon, Texas and potentialy Ole Miss. Do you see Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin contemplating who their starter is going to be this year? No, because they already know!
Admittedly, all four of those schools have capable backups behind their starters, but you're not hearing the other coaches in Day's position opine about it. Georgia knows it has Carson Beck, Texas has Quinn Ewers, Oregon has Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss has Jaxson Dart. Even though Jaden Rashada, Arch Manning and Dante Moore are all waiting in the wings, this is not their season to shine.
Overall, you have to wonder what other kind of frivilous nonsense Day will be spouting out about in Columbus this season. He may be facing more pressure than anyone this fall, but with great power comes great responsibility. This just comes with the territory when it comes to overseeing the Ohio State football program. But if it does not end up being Howard, Ohio State may have a big problem...
The only reason to extend the competition is to see if Sayin can overtake Howard, as Brown cannot.