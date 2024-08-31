Ohio State star puts his Buckeyes career into harrowing perspective
By John Buhler
For all intents and purposes, Jack Sawyer should have been a three-and-done college football player. He was every bit the blue-chipper coming out of Pickerington. As many native Ohioans of his stature, his dream was to play in The Horseshoe for the Buckeyes. While he has most certainly done that, his time at Ohio State has coincided with one disappointing, high-profile loss after another for the team.
Earlier in the week, ESPN's Jake Trotter wrote a feature about how the Ohio State football team is handling the pressure it is facing for this season. They have arguably the best roster in college football, one that is certainly capable of making the College Football Playoff and winning it. However, unfinished business is why star college players like Sawyer returned to school for one last ride.
An elusive win over arch rival Michigan, as well as playoff failures, have delayed Sawyer's NFL entry.
"I wanted to go to the NFL and chase my dream more than the next guy. But I haven't won a championship. I haven't beat the team up north. And you walk around the Woody [Hayes Athletic Center] and all you see is championships and championship posters and banners. Having been here for three years and not helped our team win any of those, it's something that wears on me and it's something that motivates me every day."
Sawyer's Ohio State teammate in wide receiver Emeka Egbuka echoed his sentiment by saying nobody on the Buckeyes team now has beaten anyone of significance in their college career. That is a tough look for the Penn States of the world, but the Nittany Lions have been the epitome of the ultimate driving machine, going 10-2 seemingly every year. I feel Ohio State's frustration in all of this.
It all starts by taking care of business in conference play, which now includes national power Oregon.
Jack Sawyer returned to Ohio State to take care of unfinished business
Look. I applaud the self-awareness here to come back to school and try to finish you college career on a good note. Conversely, Sawyer does have a reputation for creating bulletin-board material for the opposition. He has been an excellent player at Ohio State, but still has not fully lived up to the hype of his five-star rating coming out of high school. Perhaps this year will answer all questions?
From a national perspective, Ohio State is one of three or four teams who can realistically win the national championship. Oregon and the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten are obvious inclusions. While Georgia looks to be dominant in the SEC, it remains to be seen what will happen with Texas in its new league. There is also Notre Dame to consider as a sneaky-good contender as a national independent.
Overall, just because a guy wants to come back to take care of some unfinished business does not mean they will. While Nick Chubb and Sony Michel's high-profile returns to the Georgia football program in 2017 was a huge boost in Kirby Smart's rise to prominence, the Dawgs still did not beat Alabama when it counted. Eventually, they would, but that was when they were already in the NFL.
As long as Ohio State plays with composure and a sense of focus, they will be so very tough to beat.