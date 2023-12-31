5 QBs still in the transfer portal Ohio State desperately needs after Cotton Bowl
After looking listless offensively, Ryan Day must add a quarterback in the transfer portal pronto.
By John Buhler
4. Will Howard would look so good at Ohio State ... or over at USC...
While I would absolutely love the fit of Will Howard at Ohio State, it seems increasingly likely that he will be committing to USC over Ohio State. He also visited with Miami, but the Hurricanes no longer feel like a viable transfer option for him. The former Kansas State starter could be exactly what the Buckeyes need to turn the quarter under Day. However, I am skeptical that he will commit to them.
Truthfully, I would go to Ohio State over USC if I was in Howard's shoes. He may like the allure of being a Lincoln Riley quarterback, but what you have to remember is that the Trojans will be playing in the same conference. In the new Big Ten, this version of Ohio State is still a top-four team in that league. Is USC even going to be top-half in the expanded league of 18 teams? I am dead serious about this.
I have been extremely high on Howard's prospects in the portal. His leaving Kansas State had everything to do with Avery Johnson breathing down his neck in Manhattan. The guy can really play, and that is why I would do everything in my power to see if Howard wants to don the Scarlet and Grey. Of course, there is one other transfer portal quarterback I would rather get my hands on than Howard.
While Howard would do well in Columbus, I think he is going to be the guy the Trojans end up with.