Ohio State transfer portal rumors: 6 QBs the Buckeyes need with McCord gone
2. Will Howard (Kansas State)
Whether or not fans realize it, Will Howard is one of the biggest names in the transfer portal, especially at quarterback. When he's been healthy, Howard has been a dynamic driving force behind the success of the Kansas State Wildcats, including help lead the way to a 2022 Big Championship Game win over national runner-up TCU.
Over 19 games in the past two seasons, Howard has completed just over 60% of his passes for 4,276 yards, 39 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions while rushing for 12 touchdowns as well, including accruing 351 yards this past season.
The most enticing factor with Howard is the element of the unknown. The Kansas State offense could not be more different than what Ryan Day runs at Ohio State or what the majority of teams in college football run. Thus, it's a strange fit because we don't know exactly how he would fit or perform in a more traditional offense.
With that being said, what Howard has put on film makes him enticing, even for the Buckeyes. He clearly has a good arm and he can use his 6-foot-5, 240+ pound frame to his advantage as a runner, but also as a passer. More importantly, we've never seen him with the talent around him that he'd have with Ohio State's offense.
Ohio State will have plenty of options to way, but Howard should definitely be one of them.