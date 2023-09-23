Oklahoma players celebrate win by seemingly disparaging Cincinnati staple
Oklahoma made sure to put Cincinnati in its place during its lone meeting as Big 12 members.
By John Buhler
The only way to celebrate a 20-6 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats if you are the Oklahoma Sooners is pound some canned Skyline Chili like 12 ounces of light beer deliciousness.
When Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart said "You're either elite or you're not", this is exactly what he was talking about. This can of Skyline was the vehicle for the protein for victorious Oklahoma football players to devour. Do even freaking lift, bro? It doesn't matter if it tastes good or not, it is about disrespecting your opponent in the pettiest way possible, preferably with their fast food, dude.
I'm not sure if this would have made Harambe proud, but OU thank they gonna beat dem Bengals?!
Why have your Skyline two-way, three-way, four-way or five-way when there's only one way: This! ^^^
Oklahoma football players toast to a Cincinnati victory with some Skyline
I don't know what other disparaging food things OU football players can do this season, but I can't wait to see it. Yeah, you can find some Skyline at your local grocery store if you look hard enough. Just be prepared if you lose for your opponent to do worse things to a Sonic coney than Lincoln Riley ever did leaving Oklahoma. The Dr Pepper boycott has Sooners going to weird places mentally, aight.
To be fair, I do enjoy me some Skyline from time to time. You get that spaghetti in there, top it with some oyster crackers and maybe some shredded cheese if you really hate yourself, and there you go, bud. But to pound some Skyline in a can like it is a dang PBR may have your tummy rumbling more than the Cincinnati Bengals are stumbling out of the gate to start this season. It is not a good time.
Overall, I appreciate the dumbness, but childlike enthusiasm of pounding said meat can. Most people don't have the stones to do it, much less play football for a free education. This is the type of stuff you simply cannot learn in a classroom. It is why you go to school. To have a good time and blow a few brain cells in the process. If you don't subscribe to the buffalo theory, then don't read a book, dude...
Oh, I am so absolutely going to talk about this on my triumphant return to False Start on Monday!