Frosty Fans: Oklahoma fan boycotting Wendy’s because of Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams is going to do more work for Wendy's than Brady Quinn, and quite possibly the late, great Dave Thomas. All the while, many Oklahoma football fans are in absolute shambles over this.
By John Buhler
Expect for there to be a gross decline in the Oklahoman consumption of junior bacon cheeseburgers and Frosties at Wendy's, strictly because USC quarterback Caleb Williams is now a spokesman of theirs.
While Caleb Williams pushes singles, Oklahomans are lining up to eat nothing but Sonic now.
As a fast food enthusiast, I enjoy me some Wendy's and a little Sonic every now and then. So you can consider me a neutal party in this. However, Oklahoma football fans have drawn a line in the dirt and will not cross when it comes to Wendy's. This is because former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams is now the greatest and latest spokesman for the fast-food chain this side of Dave Thomas, baby!
Not even Brady Quinn could have evoked this kind of a reaction in terms of a total fast food boycott.
As a man who stopped eating yogurt all together because of Cam Newton, I totally understand this.
Drive-Thru Wars: Oklahoma boycotts Wendy's because of Caleb Williams
Why do people have to collectively hate on things that make them feel good? We're here for a good time, not a long time. Until the lord decides it is my time to shine, I am going to keep the green dot up at my own "Brazilian Steakhouse" and devour the meats. I don't stop when I'm full. That is not what a champion does. A champion finishes the drill and commits to the G, which is a Baconator with fries.
Let's be real. I want Williams to make all of that sweet, delicious NIL money before he gets fed to the wolves that are the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft. He may get to play alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. in The Valley of the Sun, but they are so going to Jim Plunkett him like the New England Patriots back in the 1970s. To be honest, I would boycott going to Arizona if I won a Heisman Trophy.
And for all of Boomer Sooner Nation that is shunning Wendy's like burnt orange at the Texas State Fair, bless your heart. Jackson Arnold may have a ton of promise, but Brent Venables is starting to taste like the leftover chili John Blake made yesteryear. I mean, it is food, but do you really want to eat it? Well, if you're hungry enough to go bowling, then go grab a bowl. Otherwise, it'll be no SEC for you!
May Williams devour one spiteful spicy chicken sandwich every time the Sooners lose this season.