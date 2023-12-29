Oklahoma football fans have buyers remorse on Brent Venables after Alamo Bowl loss
Oklahoma Sooners fans aren't happy with Brent Venables after losing the Alamo Bowl to the Arizona Wildcats.
By Mark Powell
Brent Venables first season in Norman could not have gone much worse. The former Clemson defensive coordinator finally landed a big-time head coaching gig only to secure a losing season in his first year at the helm. To make matters worse, it was Oklahoma's first losing season in 24 years.
Venables second season was considerably better than his first, there is no denying that. An Alamo Bowl appearance and win over Texas should carry some weight heading into 2024. However, a rough, mistake-filled loss to Arizona has some Sooners fans feeling weary of the future for OU. That is justified, especially as Oklahoma heads into the SEC.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is gone, headed to Mississippi State, a fellow SEC opponent now. The Sooners certainly benefitted from a Big 12 schedule, and playing in a new conference will not come with easy results. A loss to Arizona, albeit down several players for both sides thanks to the looming NFL Draft, is not the kind of offseason momentum Venables or fans were hoping for.
Are Oklahoma fans right to question Brent Venables future?
If Thursday night proved anything, it's that Oklahoma must improve on the defensive side of the ball, which is Venables specialty. The Sooners are bringing in one of their best defensive line classes in quite some time. If those incoming freshmen can develop into solid rotation players early, expect OU to improve in that department.
On offense, Jackson Arnold has shown flashes of brilliance. However, he did the opposite on Thursday. Arnold had three interceptions against the Wildcats.
"I don't want to speak the obvious, but obviously you're not going to win when you lose the turnover margin 6-1. That's the name of the game," Venables said. "But again, doesn't take away, again, the type of season and the type of men that we have and what our future looks like."
Venables did his best to pivot blame away from his young QB. While Sooners fans -- like many across college football -- expect to win every game they play in, the future is still bright in Norman.