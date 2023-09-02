Jackson Arnold sends warning to Dillon Gabriel in Oklahoma debut
Jackson Arnold entered in relief of Dillon Gabriel and sent a message with an impressive outing against Arkansas State.
By Scott Rogust
The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to put behind their 2022 season, one in which they finished with a 6-7 record, which included a Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State. Perhaps one of those seven losses that loomed large was their 49-0 loss to the rival Texas Longhorns. Luckily for them, they got to start a new season with a blank slate.
On Saturday, the Sooners opened up their season hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves. It was an easy day at the office for Oklahoma, as they cruised to a 73-0 victory. Dillon Gabriel, who joined the Sooners program last year after transferring from Central Florida, had a good showing, completing 19-of-22 pass attempts for 308 yards and two touchdowns while running for 15 yards and one touchdown on two carries.
Given how the game was basically over by halftime, the need to play the starters for the full game was unnecessary. So, head coach Brent Venables decided to call upon backup quarterback Jackson Arnold early on in the third quarter, with the Sooners up 45-0.
And, Arnold sent a message.
Jackson Arnold lights up Arkansas State defense in Oklahoma debut
Arnold was a huge get for the Oklahoma program, as he was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. The quarterback was ranked fourth in the nation at his position, first in the state of Texas, and 10th overall in the entire country, per 247Sports. He's a highly thought-of prospect, and he lived up to the hype in relief duty.
Playing the entirety of the second half, Arnold completed all 11 of his pass attempts for 114 yards and a touchdown. That scoring pass came on a throw to the back corner of the end zone to Jayden Gibson, who leaped over his primary defender and dropped both feet in bounds to extend Oklahoma's lead to 58-0.
Arnold also showed what he can do in the running games, as he took five carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. That rushing score came in a red zone drive, where he followed his blockers and powered his way into the end zone.
Even with this performance by Arnold, Gabriel will still lead the way for Oklahoma. But, if things go wrong with Gabriel at some point this season, there will undoubtedly be calls from the fanbase to bench him for Arnold. Let's not forget that two years ago, Oklahoma fans booed Spencer Rattler off the field so Caleb Williams could get some playing time.
Now, neither player is in Norman -- but the Sooners still appear to have two great options to turn to.