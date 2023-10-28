Oklahoma-Kansas restart time: Oklahoma weather delay updates in Lawrence
Oklahoma and Kansas got their Week 9 college football matchup started but then weather came into play. When will the game resume in Lawrence?
After getting a scare from UCF last week, the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners went on the road this week to play the Kansas Jayhawks. And a possible College Football Playoff contender started feeling the possibility of being on upset alert again this week.
Dillon Gabriel was under duress early against the Jayhawks and that resulted in a pick-six in the first quarter to give Kansas a 7-0 lead. Then, after a failed fourth-down conversion attempt from Oklahoma, Kansas drove down for a Daniel Hishaw Jr. touchdown to go to 14-0 on the scoreboard.
Gabriel answered and the Sooners defense came up with a nice stop to get the ball back at 14-7. But that's when the weather started to get a bit dicey on a rainy, gloomy day in Lawrence.
Now, the game is in a weather delay.
Oklahoma-Kansas rain delay updates: When will the game restart?
Update: Kansas and Oklahoma are back on the field and the Jayhawks have said play will resume at 2:02 p.m. ET/1:02 p.m. CT.
Original Post: Kansas made the call to put the game into a delay at at 1:08 p.m. ET with lightning in the area.
This could be a lengthy delay for the Oklahoma-Kansas game. Looking at The Weather Channel forecast for Lawrence, thunderstorms are supposed to be in the area until 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT (local time). More importantly, the cell of rain coming through Kansas is expected to be around all day.
With the safety precautions with just lightning in the area, we could see this game delayed until much later in the afternoon.
As for now, we're projecting that the game could resume somewhere around 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT based on the forecast and getting the players back on the field and warmed up.
We will be sure to keep you updated with any information about the restart time for this game as it becomes available as Oklahoma tries to get itself off of upset alert against Kansas.