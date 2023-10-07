OH MAMA: Radio call of Sooners game-winning TD is new anthem of Oklahoma
You need to hear Toby Rowland's call of Dillon Gabriel's game-winner to lift Oklahoma over Texas.
By John Buhler
A great game needed a signature play, and we definitely got one in this year's installment of Red River. It may have only been a three-yard completion, but Dillon Gabriel's touchdown pass in the final seconds to Nic Anderson helped Oklahoma get back in the win column in Dallas. It was the greatest moment in Gabriel's lengthy collegiate career. For Sooners fans, it will never get old beating Texas.
The play in question was set up by a questionable pass interference call on a Longhorns defensive back. Was it pass interference? Yes, but Gabriel still needed to get the Sooners in the end zone after Texas took a 30-27 lead following a field goal try. Gabriel's big play to Anderson resulted in No. 12 Oklahoma getting past No. 3 Texas 34-30 to stay perfect at 6-0. OU is the favorite to win the Big 12.
This was the most important game on the slate in Week 6. Every year around this time, we get so excited about all that could be in store at Red River. After getting blown out 49-0 a season ago, Brent Venables' squad played with great conviction. Gabriel may not have been healthy enough to play in last year's rivalry game, but the sixth-year senior took advantage of his last great opportunity here.
If you missed it our want to see it again, here is the play in question as called by Toby Rowland.
OH MAMA is now part of the OU lexicon, possibly to the degree of Boomer Sooner or Horns Down.
Toby Rowland's call of Dillon Gabriel's game-winning TD over Texas
It may have been a tad over the top by Rowland, but if you did not understand how this game had gone up to that point and what was at stake besides bragging rights, then I don't know how to help you. All year long, Texas has been seen as the toast of the Big 12 in its final season in the conference. Oklahoma is leaving too, but the Sooners had a year from hell a season ago and were so overlooked.
For Oklahoma, the sky is the limit for this team. If the Sooners can get to Arlington undefeated, it may give them a great opportunity to return to the College Football Playoff after a few years absence, even with a loss in the title bout. Just look at how TCU made it into the four-team field a season ago, despite losing to Kansas State in Arlington. At this point in time, Oklahoma is playing for the playoff.
And for Texas, they are still playing for the playoff too, but the Longhorns no longer have any margin for error. As long as they win out, they can still make it in. However, undefeated champions in all other Power Five conferences would still probably get in over them in that scenario. Regardless, this was a tough loss, but one Steve Sarkisian and his program can look back on as a significant lesson to learn.
While Texas has to pick up the pieces, all the Sooners have to do is pick up the Golden Hat this week.