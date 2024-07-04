Oklahoma State RB, Heisman candidate Ollie Gordon II arrested for suspicion of DUI
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back, Ollie Gordon II is typically in the news for his incredible performances or his jaw-dropping Heisman-caliber moments. That's not the case in recent days. It's never a good sign when college stars find themselves in the news in the offseason.
Typically, a headline on Gordon will read "Ollie Gordon II breaks off 85-yard rush en route to big victory" or "Ollie Gordon II places himself among NCAA greats after 200-yard game", but that's not the case in July 2024.
Oklahoma State's superstar running back is out of jail after being arrested last week on the suspicion of a DUI.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gordon was pulled over for driving 82 MPH in a 65 MPH zone while swerving in and out of traffic. It was also reported that Gordon had a half-full bottle of vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila in his vehicle at the time of the arrest.
Not the way that Gordon wanted to find his way into the news, especially considering how clean his record was up until this point.
Gordon, 20, is coming off a Heisman-caliber season in which he rushed for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Oklahoma State star averaged over six yards per carry en route to winning the Doak Walker Award, given out to the nation's top running back.
He was, seemingly, the favorite to win the award again this year, while also having the potential to throw his name back in the Hesiman conversation, especially considering that lack of top quarterbacks to run away with the award. Some question if he will still get the same respect from voters following his arrest.
Sadly, drunk driving and DUI's tend to go under-punished. We will wait to see what awaits in terms of consequences for Gordon both with the law and from Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State program.