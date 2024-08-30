Old Justin Fields comment puts even more pressure on Russell Wilson, Steelers
Anybody that knows Justin Fields knows that he is a winner at heart. He doesn't typically shy away from competition and he's the kind of player that should never be counted out.
This is important to note, now more than ever.
This week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin named the Steelers' starting quarterback and it should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody. Tomlin named Russell Wilson the starter for Week 1, which has been the plan all along.
When the Steelers acquired both of these quarterbacks, the idea was that Fields would learn from behind Wilson, either until Fields was ready or until Wilson stunk so bad that Pittsburgh needed to make a change.
With an idea on the kind of competitor that Fields is, he likely won't be the kind of player that's okay with waiting for Wilson to be bad. He's going to compete to win the job, each and every day, much like he noted back in May.
Justin Fields isn't content with sitting and learning from Russell Wilson this year
This is the kind of quarterback competition that coaches dream of. It's a healthy one. It's one where the two signal callers respect each other and want to see each other succeed, but they are comfortable with working to secure the starting job.
But Fields has been adamant that he's not comfortable with sitting all season long. This attitude dates all the way back to May of 2024, well before practice and training camp began.
"I definitely don't have the mindset of sitting all year. I'm coming in every day, giving it all I got," Fields said to reporters all the way back in May.
The Steelers might not have a great quarterback on their roster. Wilson is well beyond his prime and won't be able to recreate the magic that he had years ago. Fields is still completely raw as a talent, with so much untapped potential that it's absurd.
If Fields can continue to work so vigorously, he could very well steal the starting job this season. It wouldn't surprise me, or anybody in Pittsburgh for that matter, if the Steelers ended up starting both quarterbacks at some point across the season.
It's obvious that Pittsburgh views Fields as the quarterback of the future. Once Mike Tomlin deems him as fit to take over, that's exactly what he would do. With his relentless work ethic, that day might be sooner rather than later.