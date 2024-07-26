Fansided

Ranking the oldest and youngest Olympic medalists in U.S. history

The Olympics are a multi-sport global affair for all ages, sizes and backgrounds. So, we identified the youngest and oldest medalists in American history of the international competition.

By Lior Lampert

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Previews
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Previews / David Ramos/GettyImages
On Friday, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will officially commence. The opening ceremony will initiate the multi-week global affair featuring a collection of the best athletes in the world.

Some participants are returning to the multi-sport outing as more seasoned Olympians. Meanwhile, others are getting their first taste of international action.  

Watching participants cruise through the center of Paris down the Seine River for the Parade of Nations marks a new era. No introductory ritual has ever taken place outside of a stadium setting. Nonetheless, this historic moment serves as an opportunity to reflect on the long-standing traditions and chronicles of the Olympics.

The Olympics are a unique event, consisting of contestants from various backgrounds. Regardless of age, size, ornationality, everyone wants to represent their country to the fullest. 

With that in mind, we decided to dive into the youngest/oldest medalists Olympic medalists, though we narrowed it down to Americans.

Ranking the youngest Olympic medalists in U.S. history

Name

Age

Sport

Dorothy Poynton-Hill

13 years, 23 days

Diving

Marjorie Gestring

13 years, 268 days

Diving

Pokey Watson

14 years, 95 days

Swimming

Aileen Riggin

14 years, 119 days

Diving

Sylvia Ruuska

14 years, 154 days

Swimming

Helen Wainwright

14 years, 167 days

Diving

Kerri Strug

14 years, 252 days

Artistic Gymnastics

Carolyn Wood

14 years, 259 days

Swimming

Amanda Beard

14 years, 266 days

Swimming

Denise Parker

14 years, 290 days

Archery

Shortly after turning 13, Dorothy Poynton-Hill became the youngest Olympic medalist in U.S. history, earning silver in the 1928 Amsterdam Games' three-meter springboard competition.

More recently, fellow Americans Marjorie Gestring and Kerri Strug contributed to Team USA winning gold in their respective sports in 1996. The former was a 13-year-old diver, while the latter was a member of the gymnastics squad at 14.

Then, there's Denise Parker, the lone archer on this list. Her efforts helped America earn bronze medals at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

Ranking the oldest Olympic medalists in U.S. history

Name

Age

Sport

Samuel Duvall

68 years, 194 days

Archery

Charles Jacobus

64 years, 99 days

Roque

Galen Carter Spencer

64 years, 2 days

Archery

Eliza Pollock

63 years, 333 days

Archery

Robert Williams

63 years, 241 days

Archery

William Clark

62 years, 174 days

Archery

Walter Winans

60 years, 90 days

Shooting

Charles Woodruff

60 years, 37 days

Archery

Smith Streeter

60 years, 25 days

Roque

Everard Endt

59 years, 112 days

Sailing

Eliza Pollock (63), Samuel Duvall (68) and Galen Carter Spencer (64) helped deliver a gold medal to the United States in the 1904 Olympic archery team competitions. They're three of the most senior competitors of the bunch to take the podium for the red, white and blue.

Coined the "father of American roque," Charles Jacobus brought the sport to the Olympics in 1904. For those unfamiliar with the game, it is virtually a hard-surface form of croquet. 

Jacobus won gold in the tournament at the St. Louis Games, though we never saw Roque on the Olympic stage again.

