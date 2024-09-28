Ole Miss fans are freaking out after Rebels get put on upset alert by Kentucky
By John Buhler
They may not be the best team in the SEC, but the Kentucky Wildcats are much tougher than you would expect. After getting embarrassed vs. South Carolina in Week 2, Kentucky took Georgia to the brink in Week 3 before handling Ohio in Week 4. Now, they are proving to be more than Ole Miss was ready for. The Wildcats led the Rebels 10-7 at halftime. Ole Miss is, for the time being, on upset alert.
I have watched the Wildcats closely for years under Mark Stoops' guidance, as they used to be a division rival of my Georgia Bulldogs. Although they have never gotten the best of the Dawgs since 2009, I know it is going to be a tough battle whenever the Wildcats come on the field. They win with defense, special teams and timely offensive plays. They love to make a game ugly, so that is an issue.
For Ole Miss, the Rebels had not been challenged in their first four games of the season. This is their first game of SEC play. While you can never control how a Power Four team does in the non-conference, as Wake Forest is truly a shell of itself, once again, it does not serve an SEC team to overlook another. This is homecoming in Oxford, but Kentucky is showing that the Wildcats belong.
As you can see, Ole Miss fans fell to pieces in real time when the Rebels trailed 10-7 at the half.
If Ole Miss were to fall to Kentucky, that might be a brutal loss the Rebels may not possibly overcome.
Ole Miss on upset alert vs. Kentucky: Can the Wildcats pull off the upset?
While I would not count on the Wildcats getting a hard-fought road victory over Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway, this is proving to be anything but a cake walk for Lane Kiffin's team. Although he seems to be a man on a mission this season, Stoops is built for this. He has the perfect job in Lexington. If he wins around eight or nine games every so often, he can coach at Kentucky for as long as he wants.
The one thing that scares me if I was Ole Miss is the consequences of not taking care of business vs. Kentucky. What you have to remember is that the Rebels have one of the softest schedules in SEC play this year. Yes, they still have to play Georgia and LSU in the Magnolia Bowl, but they do not have much margin for error should they drop a dumb one like this. 10-2 must look a certain way for them.
Kentucky may only be 2-2, but they are going to upset a team or two in SEC play this year. This team is simply too talented to not go to a bowl game. Offensively, it is going to be a struggle if they continue to be one-dimensional on that side of the ball. However, being well-coached and playing great defense and special teams can help eat into the deficit when playing a more talented program.
If Kentucky is locked in like this, the opposition cannot afford to make multiple mistakes and win big.