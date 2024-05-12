Oli Marmol, Cardinals bench coach ejected after winning a challenge
The St. Louis Cardinals badly needed a win on Sunday to get their season back on track. After losing each of their first three games against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cardinals were hoping to avoid a sweep and avoid falling to ten games under .500.
Unfortunately, things got off to a bad start as the Brewers scored three runs in the opening inning to take a commanding lead. With their season teetering, Oli Marmol was willing to do whatever it took to fire the team up, even if it made no sense.
Marmol along with bench coach Daniel Descalso were ejected from Sunday's game against the Brewers and you'll never guess what led to the ejections.
Oli Marmol finds new way to get ejected from a game
This was long overdue. Marmol had yet to have been ejected in a game this season, and was tossed on Sunday, but not for the reason anyone would've expected. It was after something actually went his way!
After the play was overruled, that was the Cardinals' second won challenge of the game. Marmol was not happy, as he was spotted yelling at home plate umpire Alan Porter. Descalso was also spotted yelling at Porter, and both were subsequently tossed from the game.
You can see the ejection in Bally Sports Midwest's tweet below:
It's not every day you see a manager get ejected after a call, let alone two calls, went his way. In fact, I can't recall the last time that happened. It's one thing to fire your team up, but couldn't Marmol wait until there was a bad strike call that couldn't be overturned?
Frustration over missed calls is warranted, but it's not like the Cardinals lose anything. They retain their challenge since they weren't wrong, and if anything, the Brewers pitcher was iced while waiting for the review to finish.
Regardless, the hope is that this ejection will spark a team desperately searching for something to turn their season around. They were losing the game at the time Marmol got tossed, so it'd be an electrifying comeback that could potentially save the season if they can pull it off.