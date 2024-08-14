Oli Marmol gives an excuse Cardinals fans are so freaking tired of hearing
St. Louis Cardinals fans are running out of patience with their sitting manager, Oli Marmol. The team has struggled all season despite somehow still sitting in the playoff race.
The team has some bright spots, but they have been one of the streakiest teams in the league. The pieces are there but it's like they can never gel together to form the winning team that this roster really should be.
And that comes back to the manager at a certain point. More often than not, when the heat is turned up on the Cardinals skipper, he deflects it as best as he can. Sometimes, he even refuses to take any of the blame, pushing it all onto his team.
Oli Marmol's comment after another Cardinals loss isn't helping his cause
Each and every time that St. Louis struggles, Marmol says the same things.
"We just have to own it. ... We have to own the fact that we haven't come through in certain situations. Today was a tough pitcher. You have grind out at-bats. Moving forward we have to be better," Marmol said following a tough, one sided loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds.
Besides a solo home run from Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals barely touched the Reds ace, Hunter Greene on Tuesday night. This comes a day after Andrew Abbott and Jakob Junis combined to hold the Cardinals to one run on five hits.
St. Louis is running out of time to 'be better' as Marmol often says they need to be. The team currently sits at 60-59 with 43 games left to play. They won't play a non-contending team until mid-September when they travel to Toronto to play the Blue Jays. The road is incredibly tough ahead of the Cardinals.
While players like Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson have been solid pieces for the team, players like Victor Scott and Nolan Gorman are somehow seeing regular at bats.
Scott is a top prospect and he's undoubtably talented, but this team is in a playoff race. They can't expect to make the playoffs when they have an offensive liability in their lineup. Scott has an OPS of .370 and a negative WAR on the season.