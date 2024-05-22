Furious Oli Marmol inspires Cardinals with well-deserved ejection after 3 awful calls
One of the jobs of a manager of a MLB team is to defend your players. If there are poor calls, make sure that the umpires know that they got the call wrong. Don't give them the Tyler O'Neill treatment, defend them. That's what Oli Marmol just did emphatically in Wednesday's game.
The St. Louis Cardinals found themselves on the short end of several strike calls in their series against the Baltimore Orioles. One brutal call wound up getting Lars Nootbaar ejected from Tuesday's game.
The ump show continued on Wednesday, and this time, it was Marmol getting tossed.
Oli Marmol rightfully gets himself tossed after brutal calls
There were three called strikes in Lars Nootbaar's third-inning at-bat on Wednesday and none of them were in the strike zone. When facing off against a solid pitcher like John Means, having the umpire making brutal calls like these puts the Cardinals at even more of a disadvantage.
Somehow, Marmol didn't get himself tossed in Nootbaar's at-bat, but it didn't take long for him to get tossed after it.
Paul Goldschmidt was the next batter and on the second pitch of his at-bat, home plate umpire Charlie Ramos called a change-up that was clearly inside a strike. Marmol had enough and got tossed.
Missing a call here and there should be expected. Calling strikes for pitches with the speed and movement that we see on a regular basis is not an easy job. However, this is unacceptable. Four clear misses in the span of two batters should not happen. Marmol had to defend his players, and that's exactly what he did.
This isn't the first time Marmol has gotten ejected in a game recently. He was tossed just ten days ago in what turned out to be a comeback win against the Milwaukee Brewers. Since that ejection, the Cardinals have played their best baseball of the season, going 7-2. They were trailing in this game 3-0 when Marmol got tossed. Perhaps this ejection can lead to another inspiring season as St. Louis hopes to turn its season around.