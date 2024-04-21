Oli Marmol sends another loud message to Paul Goldschmidt with Cardinals lineup
Oli Marmol hasn't been shy about needing more help from the St. Louis Cardinals stars. He did so again on Sunday, but in quieter fashion.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol hasn't been shy about needing more from his big bats. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado will have to carry St. Louis at points this season, even if the rotation plays up to par. That's why both players are some of the highest-paid performers on the team.
"You can do all the shuffling you want," Marmol said. "At the end of the day, if those two guys [Goldschmidt and Gorman] aren't in the middle of it hitting doubles and homers, then..."
Arenado, to his credit, has stepped up of late, while Goldschmidt is mired in a bit of an early-season slump. He's hitting just .173 entering Sunday's contest against the Brewers.
"At the end of this, both of those guys we have a lot of trust in," Marmol continued in a comment made on April 20. "In order for us to be who we're gonna be, those guys are gonna have to do what we count on them to do, and they will. We have a ton of trust that Gorman and Goldy are going to be just fine."
Oli Marmol sends another message to Cardinals on Sunday
Paul Goldschmidt started the season hitting second in the Cardinals lineup. With his recent struggles, he's been dropped to fifth. While that's still a formidable position and provides Goldy with plenty of support around him, it suggests that St. Louis needs more production at the top of its lineup.
Goldy is in the final year of his contract and could be on the outs in St. Louis, especially if he isn't playing up to his ability. Goldschmidt is still a solid enough defender at his age at first base, but finding a replacement at that position who can slash .173/.279/.213 won't be all that difficult.
Goldschmidt has been part of the fabric of the Cards recent playoff teams. However, just last season they finished in last place in the Central. If 2024 offers up a similar performance -- and Goldschmidt is underperforming as well -- the writing could be on the wall for a looming exit.