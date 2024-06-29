Olympic Trials injuries cause tough night, team selection shake-up in U.S. women’s gymnastics
By Marci Rubin
The first night of the women’s competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Gymnastics was not at all what was anticipated. 16 women were set to compete at the trials. It once seemed relatively clear which athletes would be on the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team heading to Paris this summer. Simone Biles, the greatest of all time, no other introduction necessary. Shilese Jones, the number two gymnast in the U.S. and six-time world medalist. Skye Blakely, who placed second at the Winter Cup and U.S. Gymnastics Championships this year.
Reigning all-around champion Suni Lee would punch her ticket as long as she showed readiness on her best events, balance beam and uneven bars. The remaining spot was perhaps the only question mark. After the national championships, the fifth spot was widely believed to be between Olympic alternates and world champions Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong, Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles and Olympic champion Jade Carey.
But then the Olympic picture as we knew it unraveled.
Multiple injuries muddle the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team selection
During podium training on Wednesday, Skye Blakely suffered an Achilles injury while practicing her floor exercise. This unfortunately ended her Olympic bid. There went one of the top contenders before the trials even started.
A month ago, Shilese Jones withdrew from the U.S. Championships due to a shoulder injury. Her petition to participate at the Olympic Trials was accepted. Jones arrived at the trials ready to prove the shoulder wouldn’t be a problem.
On Night 1, Jones suffered a knee injury while warming up on vault just before the Olympic Trials began. She was unable to compete on vault, floor or beam but made a huge statement by competing on bars to keep herself in contention. Jones was able to complete her dismount and put it to her feet. Her score was the best bars score of the night. Jones plans to compete on Sunday, but her spot is in serious question.
Kayla DiCello was first up on vault on Night 1. She suffered a leg injury and was taken off the competition floor in a wheelchair. USA Gymnastics released a statement during the competition that DiCello would be unable to continue that night. Another statement followed after the competition, revealing DiCello had an Achilles injury and would not be able to compete on Sunday.
All these injuries took a toll on the remaining gymnasts in the competition. The athletes were shaken up but pushed forward to get through the night. Suni Lee was next to go on vault after DiCello. She was visibly upset after seeing her good friend injured right in front of her. It took mental toughness for Lee to go up and complete her vault while fighting back tears. Lee managed to put the vault to her feet and was able to have a strong meet.
It was an off night for many, including Simone Biles. She did not look like her usual self on balance beam. She stayed on the beam but made uncharacteristic mistakes. Biles came roaring back with a breathtaking floor routine.
Two top contenders are out of the running and one is in serious question. Where does this leave the state of the Olympic team? Biles is still a lock. She's in line to earn the automatic selection for first place at the trials. Jordan Chiles had a huge day, finishing Night 1 in second place. Lee finished the night in third, with fellow Olympian Jade Carey right behind her in fourth. Barring a catastrophe, these four seem likely to head to Paris.
With Jones' health in question, the selection committee will need to decide if they will put her on the team despite her injuries. Otherwise, that remaining spot is up for grabs. Leanne Wong is still in the running. She had a good night, although it’s unclear if her vault upgrade is reliable. Younger gymnasts like Tiana Sumanasekera, Joscelyn Roberson, Kaliya Lincoln, and Hezly Rivera are now in the mix. Roberson ended Night 1 in fifth place, Lincoln in sixth, Rivera in seventh, Wong in eighth, and Sumanasekera in ninth.
The top five finishers at the trials won't necessarily make up the team. It’s possible the fifth spot will be someone who finishes outside the top five or six. In the team final at the Olympics, it’s three-up, three-count. Each team needs to put up their best three gymnasts on each event. So what it comes down to is Team USA’s areas of need based on the top all-arounders’ weaknesses. The gymnast picked from that mix of Wong, Sumanasekera, Roberson, Lincoln, and Rivera would have to fill that need.
The selection committee will have a tougher job choosing this team following the devastating hit to the U.S. women’s depth. Fortunately, USA Gymnastics is very deep, and they will still be able to field a strong team to send to Paris. The team will just look quite different than anticipated.