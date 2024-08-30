Ominous Rashee Rice development makes JuJu Smith-Schuster reunion more ideal
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Rashee Rice aren't entirely out of the woods yet regarding the talented second-year pro's looming suspension. While the latest updates surrounding his playing status for the 2024 NFL campaign are encouraging, the situation remains fluid. So, as that gets sorted out, the team's recent reunion with veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster makes the pairing more logical -- in theory.
Rice is facing eight felony charges for his involvement in a multi-vehicle car collision that occurred in Dallas, Texas, in March. The 24-year-old has had two civil lawsuits filed against him, though the trials aren't scheduled for Dec. 9, 2024, and June 23, 2025, respectively.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer cited NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller saying the league is "closely following all developments" in the Rice saga. Yet, under the Personal Conduct Policy, we shouldn't see a punishment handed down while the case gets investigated.
As the league awaits more information and Rice's legal process to unfold, things could switch at the drop of a hat. So, having a familiar face with experience and pedigree like Smith-Schuster could be worthwhile in light of the vague intel from Miller.
NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said the league doesn't "anticipate" placing Rice on the commissioner's exempt list, barring "material change" in the matter. In other words, the 2023 second-round pick will be ready to roll for Kansas City's upcoming regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Be that as it may, a cloud will hang over Rice's head until the league reaches a verdict. Sure, he'll presumably be available for Week 1. But what about the Week 2 and beyond?
Having such late court dates makes this being a 2025 problem for Rice and the Chiefs increasingly likely. Nevertheless, it can't hurt to add Smith-Schuster should the issue pop up sooner rather than later. The latter isn't a one-for-one replacement for the former at this stage in his career, but he's a serviceable alternative (we suppose).
Kansas City signed Smith-Schuster after he got released by the New England Patriots. Despite the latter giving the Chiefs sound reasons not to pursue him, they did it anyway. However, their ignorance could be bliss, depending on what happens with Rice.