One potential Cubs trade really should be the last straw for Jed Hoyer
The Chicago Cubs are "in listening mode" ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline, per Patrick Mooney, Ken Rosenthal, and Will Sammon of The Athletic. At 48-53, the Cubs are second-to-last in the NL Central, but still within striking distance of a Wild Card spot in the underperforming National League. It leaves Jed Hoyer and the front office in a tricky position.
Fans generally want their team to go for it. The Cubs didn't hire Craig Counsell to dwell in mediocrity and the NL does feel wide-open this season. A timely second-half push could transform the Cubs from afterthoughts into a legitimate force. There is simply no guarantee this roster can muster such a run, though. Cleaning out the farm system for short-term rentals to prop up such a flawed roster is, well, a risky strategy. A bold bet, bordering on completely irresponsible. The Cubs need to tread carefully.
A full-blown fire sale probably isn't in the cards, though. Chicago won't find a taker for Cody Bellinger due to the unique structure of his contract. Dansby Swanson's production is in the dumps. Christopher Morel was touted as a popular trade chip before the season, but he can't defend much at all and he's batting .202, so contenders sniffing for upside might look right past Chicago's 25-year-old.
If the Cubs want to return meaningful value at the deadline, it will require parting with the few players actually propping up their record. One potential trade asset mentioned by The Athletic is southpaw Justin Steele, who made his first All-Star appearance a season ago. He's 2-4 through 15 starts with an impressive 3.07 ERA and 1.022 WHIP, registering 87 strikeouts in 91.0 innings pitched.
"Though the asking price would surely be astronomical, those conversations could theoretically include offers for standout left-hander Justin Steele."
Buckle in, Chicago fans...
Cubs could entertain Justin Steele trades despite excellence
Steele is the Cubs' most reliable arm next to Shota Imanaga. At 29 years old, he is still arbitration eligible and under team control through the 2027 campaign. Any team that trades for Steele would acquire him for up to four postseason runs, in theory. On the flip side, Chicago would be cutting ties with a standout talent with over three years of baseball left on his contract. Talk about short-sighted.
On track to finish with a sub-4.00 ERA for the third straight season in a four-year MLB career, Steele's track record is airtight. He has been excellent since he stepped foot in the big league, with the possible exception of a good-not-great rookie campaign. Pitching has been a sore spot for Chicago are various points, but Steele is an isolated point of stability. He is, straight up, one of the Cubs' best players.
Trading him would require a massive incoming haul. Even The Athletic folks caution against getting your expectations worked up, as the Cubs don't face internal pressure from ownership to get below the luxury tax threshold. With the green light to spend, one would hope that Chicago keeps its cost-controlled, prime-aged ace and looks toward next season, rather than taking the teardown approach.
This has been a largely frustrating season for the Cubs. There have been moments of positivity, but with expectations set so high before the season, it's difficult for fans to accept a bottom-dwelling record and such sustained ineffectiveness from the most expensive players on the roster.
Despite all the disappointment directed at this group, however, the Cubs aren't that far from contending in the division and in the National League at large. Jed Hoyer has made some solid moves, including propping up Justin Steele and headlining the Cubs' excellent rotation with two bankable aces, both under contract for a few more years. Breaking up the Steele-Imanaga duo can probably furnish the Cubs' farm system with more prospects, but Chicago isn't lacking for quality prospects. It is lacking for consistency, especially in the bullpen. Cutting out Counsell's No. 1 starter and weakening the main rotation will not help the Cubs on that front.
Jed Hoyer simply cannot trade Justin Steele. The concept should be a nonstarter.