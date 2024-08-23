One September call-up for every team in the National League
With MLB rosters expanding to 28 players on Sept. 1, teams fighting for playoff spots have a chance to add extra depth and those teams out of the race get a sneak peek at their top prospects against the highest level.
Some players called up during this window will announce themselves as future stars. Others will fade into anonymity or demonstrate a need for more seasoning.
Whether it's an arm or another bat to put on the bench, these are the National League players and prospects most deserving of a call-up once the calendar flips to September.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Arizona Diamondbacks: Brandon Hughes
A former Chicago Cub, Brandon Hughes is currently with the Reno Aces in Triple-A. During the season, he pitched remarkably, with a 1.74 ERA and over 41 IP, while in Arizona's organization. The Diamondbacks have one of the worst bullpens in the NL among playoff contenders, so they could use an extra southpaw at the major league level. Hughes recorded his first save as a Reno Ace a couple of nights ago, and increasing the bullpen's strength would be a critical way to help the Diamondbacks' postseason chances.
Atlanta Braves: Nacho Alvarez Jr.
Shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr. had his first taste of big league action at the end of July in a short 30-at-bat sample before being sent back due to Triple-A Gwinnett. At Triple-A, he's slashing .293/.411/.487, including 17 home runs, 28 RBIs, and six stolen bases in 38 games.
The 21-year-old top prospect in Atlanta's farm system is at that point where you can argue that he is teetering on MLB readiness and, therefore, should stay where he can get everyday at-bats.
On the other hand, Orlando Arcia, the Braves' current shortstop, is hitting just .244/.296/.374 with an abysmal 69 wRC+. So, what's the difference? Let the young man have a chance to solidify himself since you're not getting production out of the position anyway. Alvarez has spent 65.2 innings at third base this year, and after Austin Riley went down with an injury, you can likely find a spot for Alvarez if he starts hitting at the highest level.
Chicago Cubs: Owen Caissie
There are rumors that the Chicago Cubs will call up Owen Caissie in September. The lefty OF/1B has been in Triple-A Iowa all year and has slashed .268/.369/.442 with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs. At just 22 years old, Caissie's potential is sky-high, and he's ahead of his competition in age and level. He is the No. 36 prospect in the top 100 from MLB Pipeline.
The Cubs will want to get him some at-bats at the major league level. It remains to be seen if Cody Bellinger opts out of his contract, but if he does, the Cubs will need another lefty outfielder who can play first base to be as near ready as possible. Caissie will have to be added to the 40-man, which shouldn't be an issue since the Cubs have some fat they can trim off the roster as it is.
Cincinnati Reds: Zach Maxwell
The Cincinnati Reds are in a position where they have good farm pieces, but they need to be MLB-ready. According to MLB Pipeline, all five of their top 100 prospects are at Double-A or lower. It's safe to assume we won't be getting a big debut with a September call-up for Cincinnati, but one arm that would be intriguing is the team's No. 23 prospect, Zach Maxwell.
Maxwell possesses a 3.21 ERA between Double and Triple-A, although his number has been higher since his promotion with a 4.28. On the other hand, he has punched out an impressive 69 batters in 42 frames, and the Reds have nothing to play for. Letting a future reliever on their big league staff get a taste of the big leagues would be wise.
Colorado Rockies: Chase Dollander
The No. 23 prospect in all of baseball is Colorado's Chase Dollander. He offers incredible upside as a starting pitcher, and currently at Double-A, the argument can be made that he's ready to help out at the highest level.
The Rockies are in the midst of another horrid stretch, and getting Dollander up to get him some more experienced innings under his belt will only hope will only help him as he continues his journey to MLB permanently. His stuff is elite, boasting a 2.43 ERA in 19 starts and 139 Ks in 96.1 IP.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Dalton Rushing
No. 39 on MLB Pipeline's list is Dalton Rushing. A catcher in the Dodgers organization, he's been knocking the cover off the call as of late in Triple-A. In Triple-A OKC, he's slashing .311/.439/.511 in his first 45 ABs and looks the part. He hit 17 HRs in 77 games at Double-A but has yet to find the power stroke at a higher level, with just two long balls launched at AAA.
Still, Rushing's ability to play outfield and catch gives the Dodgers some much-needed depth, and getting him acclimated in the majors during a division race will give him valuable experience.
Hunter Feduccia is currently up, but after Will Smith's monster contract extension, it's likely Rushing will eventually be trade bait. Therefore, getting that experience and raising his trade stock now should be a priority. A top-40 MLB prospect catcher is meant to be a backup in MLB. Expect him to be moved from the Dodgers Organization before long. The only issue will be finding 40-man roster space, as the Dodgers have four catchers on it already.
Miami Marlins: Deyvison De Los Santos
Slashing .282/.345/.538 at Triple-A through his first 20 games, Deyvison De Los Santos is a corner infielder who can play first and third and currently has 34 HRs and 101 between three levels of the minors this season. The Marlins may have struck gold here, as he was acquired in the AJ Puk deal at the trade deadline and has flat-out raked all year.
Turning 21 a couple of months ago and being at the highest level of the minors speaks to his potential, and the Marlins should have no problem calling him up and seeing what he can do in MLB for the remainder of the season.
Milwaukee Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski
No. 66 on MLB Pipeline, Jacob Misiorowski has a very bright future with the Milwaukee Brewers. He recently got promoted to Triple-A, where he has a 2.08 ERA, albeit in a small sample. On the year between Double and Triple-A, he owns a 3.36 ERA with 115 Ks in 88.1 IP.
Making 21 starts on the season so far, he is a surefire future member of Milwaukee's rotation, and it will be interesting to see if the Brew Crew calls up one of their top arms to serve as an extra roster piece in September. He has high potential at only 22 years old and will continue improving with time.
New York Mets: Tyler Zuber
The New York Mets' farm system has improved over the last couple of seasons, but many of their top names could be playing better than the organization had hoped. My heart wants to say to give Brandon Sproat a chance, but he is not on the 40-man roster, Nor is Tyler Zuber, but the Mets need to figure out a way to get their most effective guys into the bullpens and add some critical relief down the stretch.
With pitchers being a bit different than hitters in terms of hitting every day being crucial to a hitter's development, an arm such as Zuber, who has been fantastic in Triple-A, can come up, settle in, take a few innings in non-stressful situations as a reliever, and help keep the bullpen fresh. It will be interesting to see who the Mets call up, but logic tells you Zuber is due for a shot to help contribute at the highest level.
Philadelphia Phillies - Michael Mercado
Michael Mercado is my pick to get called up for the Phillies this September. Initially, I was leaning toward making a wild way-too-soon prediction for Seth Johnson, a recent pitching prospect acquired from Baltimore in the Gregory Soto trade. Still, the experience just isn't there yet. Therefore, Mercado and his 1.99 ERA at Triple-A get my vote.
He has been great in relief outings all season long. He spent some time with Philly this season from the end of June through most of July, but the results weren't good, and he got shelled and sent back to Triple-A before long.
Since then, he's proved he's deserving of another shot. The 25-year-old right-hander is, therefore, already a member of the 40-man roster and still has three options remaining. Given that the team's bullpen sits just 20th in MLB, Mercado. His excellent season may have him ready to turn the corner and help at the highest level.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Bubba Chandler
With The Pittsburgh Pirates falling further out of the playoff race, the focus needs to be on next season, and all eyes will be on who can stick and be a contributor at the major league level.
The team's No. 1 prospect, Bubba Chandler, is on a tear to begin his Triple-A career. In 13 innings, he has yet to allow a run in two starts and boasts a 3.18 ERA over 93.1 frames on the season.
Adding in 111 punchouts, you can see why he has excelled this year, and the Pirates should look to at least add him to the bullpen in September to get him some experience and not overtax his arm heading into the offseason. He's on pace to throw the same amount of innings as 2023, but keeping him as healthy as possible should be a priority. It makes sense to bring him up now and let him face major-league hitting.
San Diego Padres: Francis Pena
San Diego already has one of the most stacked bullpens in the league, so why not let younger Francis Pena come up for a while and pick the brains of those around him? Pena is currently at Triple-A and has pitched incredibly to the tune of a 1.42 ERA over 50.1 IP in El Paso.
At just age 23, the sky is the limit for the young right-hander, and with extra spots on the roster opening up, Pena needs the chance to learn from veteran leadership and hone his craft at the highest level. He is one of the best arms in San Diego's system. He needs to be added to the 40-man roster to come up, but he's been so good that he's overdue for a promotion anyway.
San Francisco Giants: Wade Meckler
Wade Meckler has been all over the Giants' minor league system this year. He has appeared in all five levels, from Rookie ball to Triple-A, where he is currently hitting .308/.333/.462. He doesn't have much power, but elite contact skills, which could help a Giants lineup that bats just .243 as a team collectively.
Sitting at only 3.5 games back in the Wild Card, the Giants have a critical stretch coming up to close out August, but the margin for error is thin. This is one of those "He may be better off getting at-bats every day" scenarios with Meckler, but his contact skills make you wonder if he's ready to produce at the major league level. He's at least good enough now to help.
St. Louis Cardinals: Cesar Prieto
In 104 games at Triple-A this season, the St. Louis Cardinals' No. 16 prospect, Cesar Prieto, is batting .279/.319/.450. In those 402 ABs, he has hit 13 homers and driven in 45 for the Memphis Redbirds while recording a phenomenal 11 percent K rate. Primarily playing 2B and 3B, Prieto offers infield depth and can at least get some experience at the highest level.
His playing time may not be every day if called up, but given that he has played a whole season's worth of games at Triple-A in the past two seasons, there will be a little left to learn where he is. A call-up is warranted if the Cardinals want him to continue to excel.
Washington Nationals: Dylan Crews
The former No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB draft, Dylan Crews, has ascended the minor league ranks exceptionally quickly. Impressing at every level, he is currently at Triple-A, just one step away from starting what figures to become a fantastic career. In a losing season for Washington, why not bring him up early and give him a taste of the majors early? He will inevitably be up at some point next season, that is, if he doesn't break camp with the big league roster out of Spring Training.
Crews is hitting .269/.344/.468 with eight homers and 29 RBIs in 47 games in Triple-A. Between AA and AAA, he's hit 13 bombs this season, drove in 67 RBIs, and swiped 25 bags. Given that the Nationals traded away Lane Thomas at the trade deadline, the team will look to fast-track Crews, and September is the perfect low-risk opportunity for him to adjust at the highest level.