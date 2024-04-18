One stat shows why Cardinals should be in on Logan Gilbert trade
The St. Louis Cardinals should waste no time pursuing Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert.
By Lior Lampert
Many St. Louis Cardinals fans have questioned the decision-making process of the franchise's president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, especially after he promised to add frontline starting pitchers, only to sign middling veterans like Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn this offseason.
However, Mozeliak can rectify his previous missteps by pursuing Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert, who has come up in trade rumors because he is playing on a one-year, $4.05 million contract and is eligible for arbitration until the conclusion of the 2027 season. While acquiring him may cost a decent haul, one glaring stat illustrates why the Cardinals should waste no time pursuing the 26-year-old starter.
The Cardinals need to be in on P Logan Gilbert after seeing this stat
Gilbert is 30-0 when he gets at least three runs of support, per the official baseball communications X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the Mariners.
Wow. Talk about an eye-opening bit of information.
However, the Mariners haven't done their job of providing Gilbert with consistent offensive production every time he takes the mound, and the team has gotten off to an underwhelming 9-10 start to the 2024 MLB campaign. With various holes to fill across their roster, they could address these concerns by putting their star pitcher on the trade block. He would likely fetch a solid haul from the Cards.
While the Cardinals aren't an offensive powerhouse by any means, they have the firepower in their batting order between the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, Tyler O'Neill, and Masyn Winn to make trading for Gilbert a worthwhile decision.
Gilbert is 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA, 0.778 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts across 27 innings pitched and four starts this season and would bolster a Cardinals rotation badly needing an infusion of top-end talent.