One that got away: Ohio State fans just watched their former QB tear up Michigan
By John Buhler
It was never meant to be. When Quinn Ewers reclassified to enroll a year early out of high school at Ohio State, it kind of felt like a sweet kombucha tea NIL deal money grab. Ewers backed up several quarterbacks, including C.J. Stroud. He handed the ball off twice before transferring back to his home state's flagship university. Under Steve Sarkisian, Ewers has become a Heisman Trophy contender.
After helping the Longhorns shut out the Colorado State Rams last week, Ewers and the rest of Texas went into The Big House and beat the ever-living snot out of the Michigan. The defending national champions came up dead as a doornail in this one. They did not hit pay dirt until extreme garbage time in this contest. Ewers might be quarterbacking the best team in the country, just not Ohio State...
Ewers completed 24-of-26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in Texas' breezy 31-12 victory over Michigan. While he wasn't perfect by any means in this game, he did show Ohio State what beating Michigan looks like, which is something the Buckeyes haven't done since COVID. More importantly, Ewers looked to be as steady as they come under center. Texas can build on this one.
Ohio State will need to see if Will Howard can be the one to beat Michigan this season or else...
Quinn Ewers shows Ohio State fans what beating Michigan looks like
Look. It was never going to happen. Ewers was always going to start at a Power Five school by his sophomore season. It is why he reclassified, so that he could turn pro a year sooner than expected. Injuries the last two years have slowed his budding pro career down a bit, but he should be one of the first three quarterbacks selected next spring with the likes of Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders.
However, in the wake of Stroud turning pro, we have seen Kyle McCord not get it done in Columbus and Will Howard enter the fray with mixed reviews. Again, Stroud was not expected to be what he was backing up Justin Fields. He is an emerging superstar in the NFL for the Houston Texans. Howard may be good enough to beat this declining Michigan team, but only Ewers is going to be drafted top-32.
What I am really struggling with right now is how to appropriately view Ohio State through the correct lens. They are loaded and should compete for a national title. The roster is filthy, but I have concerns about the quarterback room, as well as the coaching staff. The pressure this team is facing is unlike anything I have seen in college football in my writing career. I will just have to watch them play more.
All I know is Texas will be one of the teams that could keep Ohio State from winning the national title.