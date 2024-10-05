One Yankees lineup decision will make or break the ALDS for Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees have gotten used to playing without Anthony Rizzo this season. They're going to have to make it through the ALDS without him too.
Rizzo told reporters on Friday night that he won't be available for the Yankees' first playoff series because of two fractured fingers on his right hand. As Greg Joyce reported on Twitter, Rizzo said he tried hitting and squeezing a glove but progress hasn't come fast enough. He may be available for the ALCS if New York gets there.
Manager Aaron Boone has a big decision to make with his lineup against the Royals. Oswaldo Cabrera started five games in Rizzo's place during the regular season, but DJ LeMahieu and Ben Rice were the prefered replacements. The former started 21 games there while the rookie stepped in 41 times.
LeMahieu is trying to get back from his own injury, so his availability is unknown. And the Yankees' practice on Friday gave a pretty strong clue as to the plan with Cabrera. He was seen mostly working in the middle infield. Rice and Jon Berti spent their time at first.
So it looks like Rice will start for the Yankees at first base in the ALDS. No pressure, rook.
Aaron Boone's first base decision for ALDS could be the big talking point
Rice's season was a tale of two halves. When he first got in the lineup before the All-Star break, he looked like a natural batting .228/.315/.494 with an OPS of .809. He hit six home runs and drove in 19 runs. The second half wasn't so hot. He was .057/.171/.057 in 11 starts in August. In the midst of that slump, he was sent back to the minors.
He'll get a huge opportunity to announce himself as the future for the Yankees at first base. Unfortunately, he'll also be in danger of being the goat of the playoffs for New York.
If Rice can't get it going at the plate, there will be plenty of Yankees fans wondering why Cabrera shouldn't get a look at first base. He's batting .247/.296/.365 this season. That's not great but it's serviceable compared to the at-bats Rice was putting in most recently.
It's not an easy call and there may not be a "right" or "wrong" choice as we sit here on Friday. Still, Boone's decision will be judged by the results fans see in the ALDS.