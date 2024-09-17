Only one team can save Mike Trout from himself, and it’s not the Angels
Mike Trout has appeared in 29 games this for the Los Angeles Angels this season, mashing 10 home runs and stealing six bases before a meniscus injury in late April put him on ice. Trout was briefly on track for a July return, but he tore the same meniscus again while rehabbing in Triple-A, which axed hopes of the three-time MVP playing again in 2024.
Right now, Trout plans to be on the field for Anaheim in 2025. He even expects a "normal offseason," per ESPN and the Associated Press. Moreover, Trout is open to all avenues for preservation — including a move out of centerfield to limit his defensive burden and, in turn, keep him on the field more regularly.
"Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field, every single day," Trout told reporters. "Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, that's something that I'll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I'm definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there."
This was always inevitable when Trout inked a contract that pays him $37.2 million annually through 2030. Even without the injuries, age and mileage were going to take a toll on Trout. He's one of the best athletes in MLB history, but even the truly elite eventually court Father Time.
That process has been expedited by the sheer volume of injuries Trout has dealt with. He has not appeared in more than 100 games since 2022, a feat Trout has accomplished once in the last five years. He remains one of the MLB's best when he's out there, but Trout has not been "out there" much in recent seasons.
So, with that in mind, we must accept a simple truth — that Trout cannot keep toiling in mediocrity in Anaheim. The Angels are among the worst-run teams in baseball, perhaps the only franchise that could somehow squander six years of Shohei Ohtani.
Sure, Trout needs to consider a move to right field or DH. But, more than that, he should probably start thinking about trades. It would benefit all parties involved.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Mike Trout should start lobbying for trade from Angels to Phillies
The Angels probably aren't thrilled to pay Trout so exorbitantly through 2030. Trout, deep down, has to be interested in winning at the highest level. He plainly loves LA and the Angels organization, but if he wants to add those elusive postseason honors to his resumé, a change of location is probably a necessity.
A lot of teams are probably intrigued by the idea of adding Trout, but only a select few can even begin to think about that contract. The Los Angeles Dodgers never run out of money (and wouldn't require a cross-country move for Trout). Both New York teams, meanwhile, are constantly on the prowl for marquee talent.
The obvious landing spot, however, would be the Philadelphia Phillies. If there's a city Trout loves more than LA, it's Philly, his hometown. Trout is an affectionate Eagles and 76ers fan. That flirtation has been ongoing since birth. His commitment to the Angels has never outwardly wavered, but the common thinking has always been that Philadelphia is Trout's next destination if he ever deigns to leave Anaheim.
Trout needs more than a position change. He needs quality teammates to insulate him, to ease the burden. In Philadelphia, Trout would address a weakness in the outfield while also joining the National League's most postseason-proven squad. The Phils haven't made it to the very top with Bryce Harper yet, but there isn't a single team in the NL with a more dependable postseason aura.
Between Harper, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, and the rest of Philadelphia's slugging stars, Trout would be joining the most complete and dynamic lineup of his career. The Phillies would need to consider the threat of future injuries and the severe financial complications inherent to Trout's contract, but there isn't a more aggressive or persuasive front office east of the Mississippi. When healthy, Trout can still rival the best players in the sport. The opportunity to add a three-time MVP and future Hall of Fame candidate is probably too much for the Phillies to pass up. It should be, at least.
Are the odds of Trout joining Philadelphia high? Probably not, as Trout has full autonomy over his situation with a no-trade clause. He first needs to find the courage to leave the Angels, which may never happen. Los Angeles is sure to cling as tightly as possible, for as long as possible. Trout has been the foundation of that organization for a decade.
The idea of a Trout homecoming in Philadelphia has been prominent for years and, if he does ask out of Anaheim, that is probably the most likely destination. The thing is, the odds of Trout actually asking out feel slim, even if he should.