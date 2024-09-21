The only Phillies player upset about another Red October is Taijuan Walker
By Scott Rogust
To the surprise of no one, the Philadelphia Phillies are heading back to the postseason for the third consecutive season. The Phillies, who are among World Series favorites, clinched their spot on Friday night with a dominant 12-2 win over the New York Mets.
While the postseason berth was secured, the Phillies still have plenty to play for, including the NL East division title and the No. 1 seed in the National League. While everything is going positively for the Phillies, there is one player on the roster that has struggled mightily, and that's Taijuan Walker.
Walker has had a rough go of things this season. He was in the starting rotation, moved to the bullpen due to struggles, and then put back into the rotation again. Yet, the improvement hasn't been there.
The Phillies actually had a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night with a win over the Mets. The thing is, Walker took the mound and surrendered eight earned runs on six hits in 3.2 innings of work. Four of those six hits were home runs, and the Phillies lost 10-6.
Taijuan Walker's deflated reaction after struggling in latest Phillies start
After the loss on Thursday, Walker spoke with reporters in the visitor's locker room, and opened up about his play this season. Walker bluntly said "it hasn't been a good year for me," while saying that he was disappointed that he couldn't put players away since he felt "great."
Walker said that he never had a season like this, and expressed disappointment that he isn't able to help the Phillies more, especially with how well they've played this season.
Walker missed time in the middle of the season due to right index finger inflammation. Even after healing up, Walker's play hadn't improved.
The veteran starting pitcher started in 15-of-18 games, where he recorded a 6.91 ERA, a 1.67 WHIP, a 3-7 win-loss record, 57 strikeouts, and 34 walks in 82.0 innings. For context, Walker hasn't had an ERA over 5.00 in his entire 12-year career.
Philadelphia's starting rotation is set with Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger, Suarez, and Christopher Sanchez. Walker slots in as their No. 5 starter as of this writing. With postseason rotations being reduced to three or four pitchers, that would leave Walker as the odd man out. With how he's pitched this season, it's hard to envision him even making the rotation. Possibly a bullpen stint could be in the cards?
Whatever does happen, Walker is still wondering what's going on in what has been a nightmarish season for the 12-year starting pitcher.