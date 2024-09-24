The only Yankees postseason result that can save Aaron Boone's job
Aaron Boone has been on the hot seat as the New York Yankees' manager for quite some time now. His decisions are often questioned, headlined by his unwavering belief in Alex Verdugo, Gleyber Torres and multiple other struggling Yankees this season.
But he has top-end talent like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto that keeps the team among the best in the league. With Soto entering free agency, there's a chance that this Yankees team looks a lot different next season too.
Boone has the backs of all of his players and for the most part, the players have his as well. But there comes a certain point where the front office doesn't care how much the clubhouse likes the manager. If a team isn't winning, they need to find somebody for the job that will come in and win in the postseason.
Only way Aaron Boone returns next season is if Yankees win Pennant in 2024
The only way for Aaron Boone to save his job is for the Yankees to win the AL Pennant, at the very least. Obviously a World Series would save his job, but just making it there would likely secure him another season as the manager of the Bronx Bombers.
If the Yankees end up being bounced in the ALDS, there is so much negative that could come from that. The first thing, obviously, is that their season ends in disappointment yet again. Aaron Judge is only getting older and each season that's lost is another wasted opportunity while having a generational hitter in his prime.
If they're bounced early, they would likely be firing Boone, causing them to scramble for their next manager. It would be pretty tough for the Yankees to find a more qualified guy to lead their team, given the market of available managers.
Then, Soto could be much more inclined to leave if the Yankees are bounced early. Soto is likely going to the team that offers him the biggest contract, but the Mets, Yankees and a few other top teams could likely offer very similar expensive deals. If money is all the same, Soto will likely want to go to a winner. If the Yankees win the Pennant or the World Series, Soto would be that much more inclined to return to the Bronx.
As for Aaron Boone, the only way that he saves his job is with some postseason success.