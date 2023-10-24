Opening night NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings
It's a new NBA season with a new rookie class. Here are the favorites to win Rookie of the Year.
The Portland Trail Blazers officially cleaned house to pave the way for Scoot Henderson to assume the alpha mantle in Damian Lillard's place. He will have a surprising amount of help — Anfernee Simons is a breakout candidate at guard, Jerami Grant is a 20-point scorer, Deandre Ayton is due for a career year, Malcolm Brogdon is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Shaedon Sharpe is a dude — but make no mistake. The Blazers will go as Henderson goes.
After a strong season with the G League Ignite, expectations are understandably high for Henderson as a rookie. Portland won't win a bunch of games in such a crowded Western Conference, but frankly, Henderson's expectations should probably be ratcheted up a bit. He is the best point guard prospect in years. At such a pivotal position — a position naturally inclined toward flashy counting stats and highlight moments — Henderson should mount a very strong awards campaign, even if he runs into unusually strong competition.
Henderson is built like a Grecian statue at 19 years old. He's already stronger than he has any right to be, bulldozing his way through contact for finishes at the rim. With a blazing first step at his disposal, Henderson can weaponize sudden changes in speed and direction before climbing the stairway to heaven. He fell back on mid-range jumpers a lot last season, but he's a remarkable finisher who should improve his shot selection in a more refined role.
His presence alongside Simons in the Portland backcourt should be mutually beneficial. Henderson will be the point guard, but he won't be overly burdened as a creator. Simons can help shoulder the workload, simultaneously allowing Henderson to expand his repertoire off the ball and save his energy for the defensive end.
Rookie point guards hardly ever play good defense, especially in Henderson's workhorse position. But, his strength is a genuine weapon. Matisse Thybulle has opined glowingly about Henderson's two-way upside as he continues to figure out the extent and limitations of his singular physical gifts.
Henderson has a hearty competitive fire in his belly. He wants to impact winning both ways. He's going to put up the numbers and the highlights to garner ballot consideration. Plus, he's going to win over a lot of fans very quickly with his attitude.